ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Dog shot by Greeley police after attacking child

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOOWh_0fuyQ6G500

GREELEY, Colo. — A dog that attacked a 10-year-old was shot in the leg after it "aggressively charged" at a Greeley police officer last weekend, the police department said.

On Friday, animal control officers with the Greeley Police Department began investigating a report that a dog bit a 10-year-old boy, who had "significant injuries" from the attack, police said. He required stitches.

The animal control officers located the dog, a tan and white pitbull, outside a home. When officers began to approach the home, a person inside let the dog into the house. The person refused to answer the door when officers knocked, police said.

The following day, animal control officers returned to the home to try to contact the dog's owner.

They were able to talk with Margaret Trujillo, 46. Officers told her that due to the young boy's injuries, police would need to impound the dog. They asked Trujillo to secure the dog so they could safely transport it to a shelter.

The officers stepped away from the residence while the woman went back inside. At some point, the dog got loose, went outside and "aggressively charged" at one of the officers, who drew his firearm, police said. The officer fired twice at the dog — hitting it once in the leg — and it ran away, police said.

The dog was caught and brought to an emergency veterinarian. Police said it will survive.

Officers gave Trujillo a citation for possession of a dangerous animal and animal at-large.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Denver

Special Delivery: Larimer County Jail Foils Alleged Drug Ring After Narcotics Found Hidden In Mail

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – In what investigators are calling a “likely first of its kind” operation, 12 northern Coloradans have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling narcotics into the Larimer County Jail through the U.S. Postal Service. Investigators say 12 people, most of whom were already in jail on unrelated charges prior to the drug ring investigation, were able to sneak narcotics into the jail with mail. Some of the drugs were allegedly infused into the ink used in the cards. (credit: CBS) Investigators with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force started their investigation after receiving...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Greeley, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Greeley, CO
Westword

Carley Jackson Is Second Colorado Law Enforcer Busted in Two Days

More Colorado police officers and deputies are being booked into their own jails. On May 31, Fort Collins Police Services announced that Officer Valeri Pedraza had been placed on administrative leave following two busts in the preceding two days — the first on a domestic-violence charge, the second for allegedly violating a protection order. On June 1, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office revealed that one of its own had been fitted for cuffs: Deputy Carley Jackson, who faces five criminal counts, including bribery and official misconduct. She's accused of giving a lighter to an inmate in the hopes that he wouldn't tell authorities about flirtatious note-passing between them. Turns out that she already had a significant other — a different prisoner she'd met in jail.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Medicine Container Lying In Stolen Car Helps Wheat Ridge Officer Apprehend Suspect

(CBS4) – A police officer in Wheat Ridge saw a piece of evidence in a stolen car over the weekend and it quickly led to the arrest of an apparent car thief. (credit: Wheat Ridge Police) Wheat Ridge Police Department shared a Facebook post on Wednesday that praised the officer’s keen eye. They said they have been up to their ears dealing with 178 reported vehicle thefts so far this year, and that in many cases the car that’s stolen is located. It’s less likely, however, that the thief is caught. “Fortunately, we do find many of them … they’re unoccupied and therefore...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
KGAB AM 650

Weld County Man Allegedly Shoots Victim, Steals Car

A 33-year-old Greeley man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly threatening two people with a gun and unsuccessfully trying to steal their car before shooting another victim and stealing his vehicle. That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the...
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Woman Arrested After Deadly Crash & Police Chase In Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities arrested Amanda Garcia in Boulder after they say she stole a vehicle following a deadly crash she was involved in and then drove off. The crash happened at 11:28 a.m. on South Boulder Road east of 68th Street. (credit: Sam Pinette) The case is still under investigation, but Trooper Josh Lewis, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol, told CBS4 Garcia took an SUV at the scene of the crash before driving off. Troopers and Boulder County deputies chased her for about 20 minutes. Boulder Police officials say officers tried to stop the vehicle using stop sticks...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
KDVR.com

Greeley pursuit, shooting leaves 1 hospitalized

Greeley pursuit, shooting leaves 1 hospitalized; suspect arrested. Mountain View’s size helped find escaped teen inmate. Aurora’s interim police chief aims to rebuild trust. Fort Collins cop accused of domestic violence. Fourth dose urged as COVID positivity rises. Soggy Tuesday night, Wednesday morning ahead. Denver line-of-duty deputy deaths...
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley Police Looking For Cole Graves, Considered Armed & Dangerous

UPDATE: Cole Graves, Accused Of Crime Spree In Greeley, Arrested In Weld County By Danielle Chavira GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police want to find a man they consider armed and dangerous. Police responded to a home on 5th Avenue at around 10 a.m. on May 30 for a weapons call. They say a neighbor was trying to steal the vehicle belonging to two victims. One victim confronted the suspect, identified as Cole Graves, 33. Graves then pulled out a gun, which was reportedly stolen, and threatened the victim. A second victim came out of the home to find Graves pointing the gun at...
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Cole Graves, Accused Of Crime Spree In Greeley, Arrested In Weld County

By Danielle Chavira GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police say they caught a suspect they considered armed and dangerous after a violent crime spree on May 30. They arrested Cole Graves, 22, who now faces several charges including attempted degree murder, first degree assault and aggravated robbery. Police responded to a home on 5th Avenue for a weapons call at around 10 a.m. on Monday. Cole Graves (credit: Greeley Police) They say Graves was trying to steal the vehicle belonging to two victims. One victim confronted Graves who allegedly pulled out a gun, which was reportedly stolen, and threatened the victim. A second victim came out of the home to find Graves pointing the gun at them. They called 911 as Graves walked away. When police found him, he ran from them, they say, and then shot a third victim who was washing his vehicle. Police say Graves stole that vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police ended up finding Graves in the stolen vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. They say he broke through railroad crossing arms, nearly hitting an oncoming train. Weld County Sheriff’s deputies later arrested him at around 11 p.m.
GREELEY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1310kfka.com

Police: Greeley man who shot a man in carjacking arrested

A Greeley man has been charged with attempting murder in connection with the carjacking and shooting of another man. Cole Graves, 33, is accused of leading Greeley police on a chase Monday in which he barreled through a closed railroad crossing, missing being struck by a train by mere seconds. Police were called to the 2100 block of 5th Avenue Monday where they said Graves tried to steal a car and threatened a neighbor with a gun. While running from officers, Graves allegedly shot a man, who was washing his car, and stole his vehicle. The victim suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to police.. Graves was arrested late Monday night. In addition to the attempted murder charge, he faces assault and aggravated robbery and motor vehicle theft counts.
GREELEY, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy