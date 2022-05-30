ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Group rucks 22 miles in honor of Spc. Abigail Jenks

By Giuliana Bruno
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJUEX_0fuyPXj000

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A group of college students went the distance this Memorial Day to honor a fallen soldier from the Capital Region. Jack Trimmings, an Army ROTC Cadet at Penn State University, and Vincent Sablich, a rising junior at Boston College, led a ruck from their neighborhood in Wilton, to the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

“A ruck is a military exercise where you basically take a giant backpack,” Sablich explained, “and you put 35, 45 pounds in them, and you basically walk or run however many miles you want.”

The art of healing: Creating a connection between Gold Star mothers

They trekked 22 miles in honor of Specialist 4th Class Abigail Jenks. In her memory, they are raising money toward a scholarship for service members graduating from Saratoga Springs High School.

“She actually lived in our neighborhood,” Sablich said. “She passed away in a tragic training accident.”

20-year-old Jenks died in April 2021 while stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. In addition to her military service, she was also an artist.

Albany holds its annual Memorial Day Parade

Along with one of Jenks’ paintings, the group carried her flag during their ruck, which was given to them by Abby’s mom, Mary.

Mary Jenks led Albany’s Memorial Day Parade this year as Grand Marshal.

The ruck culminated with a prayer at the cemetery to remember fallen soldiers, like Abigail Jenks, who are gone but never forgotten.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga County, NY
Government
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Albany, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Society
Wilton, NY
Government
County
Saratoga County, NY
State
North Carolina State
City
Wilton, NY
City
Schuylerville, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Playground planned to honor young cancer victim

COLONIE, N.Y. (News10)-The South Colonie Central School District is announcing the future construction of a playground at one of their elementary schools in honor of a very special student whose life was cut short by cancer. Charlie Fernandez was featured in a News10 story in December of 2020 when the Saddlewood first grader was battling […]
COLONIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Military Exercise#Spc#Boston College#Army Rotc Cadet#Penn State University#Gold Star#Grand Marshal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
hvmag.com

A Timeline of the Revolutionary War in the Hudson Valley

How much do you know about the history of the Revolutionary War in the Hudson Valley? Learn about the events that shaped our nation. Founded in 1714, the Gomez Mill House is America’s oldest Jewish establishment. For years, the Gomez Mill House operated as a stone-lime and timber operation.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy