Rochester Heart Walk returns

By Fox Rochester
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rochester Heart Walk & Run will return as an in-person event this year. The event will...

Calling all new, expecting moms to ‘Babies and Bumps’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Babies and Bumps will be held in person this Saturday, June 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Henrietta. Babies and Bumps Co-founder Monica Infante discussed what to expect at this year’s event Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.
Food desert in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - $5 million—that's how much Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and several other city leaders are committing to help shrink the growing food deserts in parts of the city. Evans plans to set up a program that will bring fresh food, and groceries to neighborhoods that often...
City plans to address food deserts in Rochester

The City of Rochester will put $5 million towards addressing the issue of food deserts, officials said in budget hearings last week. City officials plan to use funding from the American Rescue Plan to recruit supermarkets in each quadrant of the city where there are so-called food deserts, low-income urban areas that lack access to healthy foods.
Society
City
'Live on the Loop' offers a glimpse of neighborhood's future

An event coming up this weekend will celebrate the upcoming Inner Loop North highway removal and reconnection of Rochester's 16th Ward. Live on the Loop is coming up Sunday from noon-3 p.m. on the Scio Street bridge, featuring live music, games, kids activities, food trucks and more. The event will...
#Valley Park#Stroke
The Rochester Beacon

Evans calls for action on gun violence

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans called on communities impacted by gun violence to move into action and not be paralyzed by despair. Evans joined mayors across New York Tuesday in an event that kicked off Gun Violence Awareness month, a statewide campaign to raise awareness about the severe impact of gun violence in communities, while promoting conversation and action. The virtual conference was the first of its kind, city officials say.
Name for baby giraffe will be announced Wednesday

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — We'll find out the name for the Seneca Park Zoo's newest member on Wednesday. Zoo officials will join Monroe County Executive Adam Bello to unveil the baby giraffe calf's name. It was born just about a month ago.
Advocacy
Society
Heart Disease
Expert shares tech guide to Pride

Wednesday marks the start of Pride Month. Festivities annually attract millions of participants worldwide, but many of them who aren't used to be out all day will encounter various tech issues. Tech expert Abby Richie joined us on Good Day Rochester with her advice on making sure you're prepared.
Rochester falcon couple works together to feed babies

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Falcon Cam has shared photos showing the Peregrine Falcon couple on the Times Square Building working together to feed their three babies. Neander, the father of the baby falcons, can be seen bringing back pieces of meat in his beak for his partner, Nova, to give to their offspring. A post from Falcon Cam said that Nova is the only one feeding the babies but Neander is often in the nesting box during mealtime and "watches intently". Once the falcons are older, Nova may allow their father a turn to feed them.
SUV hit by stone on 390

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A night of fun for three couples nearly turned tragic after a stone thrown from an overpass crashed through the windshield of their SUV. It happened Saturday night as they approached the Moore Road overpass on the 390 near Genesee Valley Park. Justin Rapp is just...
Missing vulnerable adult alert, missing woman from Rochester

--- Julia Harris is a 78-year-old missing vulnerable adult with dementia and may be in need of medical attention. She was last seen on Newport Drive in the City of Rochester, Monroe County, at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31. Julia was driving a 2019 blue Nissan Sentra with New York registration APV-5243. She was last seen wearing a dark blue cardigan with a light shirt underneath and light blue jeans.
