SCV Rotary Donates $1,500 to Family Promise

Get ready to beautify your City and join us for the First Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, June 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in the Saugus neighborhood, located at 27405 Bouquet Canyon Road in the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints parking lot. Participants will get to work hands-on with members of our Graffiti Removal Team to paint a large sloping wall that is located in the Bouquet Canyon Creek. Not only does this help keep our City looking beautiful, but it allows residents to connect with City staff and learn more about what we do for the community.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO