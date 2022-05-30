SCV Rotary Donates $1,500 to Family Promise

The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will host its second in-person meeting of the year on Thursday, June 9 at the University Center at College of the Canyons. A light lunch will be provided, courtesy of COC. The guest speakers will be COC’s, Patty Robinson, Faculty Director, Civic & Community Engagement Initiatives, Cynthia Nelson, Internship Coordinator at COC, and Gabby Vera, Volunteer Engagement Coordinator from the city of Santa Clarita’s. Attendees will also hear about a case study that shows clearly how things can be when the community, city, and college all work together.
