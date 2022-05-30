ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevenson Ranch, CA

SCV Rotary Donates $1,500 to Family Promise

By Press Release
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley presented Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley with a $1,500 donation to help support the charitable organization’s outreach program for the homeless in the SCV. The presentation...

Youth Grove Submissions Period Opens

The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of Santa Clarita youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, which is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road. To be considered for addition to the Youth Grove, youth must have lived in the Santa Clarita Valley or attended a local school.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
ARTree Seeking 4th of July Parade Participants

The local nonprofit is inviting any interested current or former students, teachers, or volunteers to participate, where you can ride in one ARTree’s vehicles, walk the parade route, or ride a bicycle. The theme of the parade this year is “Honoring our Front Line Personnel,” so participants are encouraged...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
June 9: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet at College of the Canyons

The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will host its second in-person meeting of the year on Thursday, June 9 at the University Center at College of the Canyons. A light lunch will be provided, courtesy of COC. The guest speakers will be COC’s, Patty Robinson, Faculty Director, Civic & Community Engagement Initiatives, Cynthia Nelson, Internship Coordinator at COC, and Gabby Vera, Volunteer Engagement Coordinator from the city of Santa Clarita’s. Attendees will also hear about a case study that shows clearly how things can be when the community, city, and college all work together.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
County Releases $23M Grant for Youth, Veteran Job Training Programs

On Thursday, June 2, the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District will be launching two Measure A competitive grant programs and release up to $23 million total in funding opportunities for cities, nonprofit organizations, community-based organizations, and other eligible entities. Whereas the first cycle of Measure A...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Local
California Society
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Stevenson Ranch, CA
COC Scholarship Recipients Thank Their Donors in Person

The pandemic showed all how much connection is needed in day-to-day lives. Now that College of the Canyons getting back to in-person events on campus, the college took the opportunity to be intentional about some connections. This year, over $196,000 in scholarships were awarded by the COC Foundation. Some of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin

June 30 marks the end of our fiscal year (FY), and July 1 marks when the new FY 2022/23 budget goes into effect. The massive work effort that is the annual budget is comprised of a variety of funding sources and funds everything from our public safety contract, capital improvement projects, special events and street repairs to transit services, our Santa Clarita Public Library, sidewalk repairs and community services.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Graffiti Removal to Beautify Saugus Neighborhood

Get ready to beautify your City and join us for the First Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, June 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in the Saugus neighborhood, located at 27405 Bouquet Canyon Road in the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints parking lot. Participants will get to work hands-on with members of our Graffiti Removal Team to paint a large sloping wall that is located in the Bouquet Canyon Creek. Not only does this help keep our City looking beautiful, but it allows residents to connect with City staff and learn more about what we do for the community.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
June 15: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will present a Business After Hours Mixer Wednesday, June 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The June SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer will be hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center in their courtyard. Join professionals from across the SCV...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Wednesday Covid Roundup: Santa Clarita Cases Now total 77,366

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday five new deaths, 4,454 new cases countywide, with 105 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,136, county case totals to 2,980,708 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 77,366 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 474. There are 502 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized countywide.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Countywide Transmission Rates Remain High

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday four new deaths, 2,151 new cases countywide, with 56 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,133, county case totals to 2,976,323 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 77,221 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 474. There are 479 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized countywide.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Charmaine Jefferson Elected New CalArts Board Chair

The California Institute of the Arts recently announced that Charmaine Jefferson has been elected Chair of the Board of Trustees. She assumed the role on May 3, 2022, as colleges and universities across the country are challenged to deepen their educational offerings, maintain relevance, broaden the concepts of diversity, and increase financial access. Jefferson steps into the Chair position poised to lead the Board in tackling these hurdles while embracing CalArts’ vision to be an ever-evolving, expansive, and responsive institution that offers a welcoming artistic community with significant global impact.
LOS ANGELES, CA
COC Graduate Learns to Put Herself First

When Sarah Zamudio walks across the College of the Canyons graduation stage on June 3, she will be wearing a cap featuring a quote from the film “Up”: “Thanks for the adventure, now go have a new one.”. Zamudio’s COC adventure is culminating with three associate degrees,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
DMV Encourages All To Get Their Real ID Now

Summer is the perfect time to relax, recharge, and get your REAL ID. With only 11 months until you are required to show a federally accepted document, like a REAL ID, to board a flight within the United States or visit secure federal facilities and military bases, this summer is the ideal time to take a break from the sun to upgrade your driver’s license.
CALIFORNIA STATE

