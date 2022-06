Ann Eloise Yeomans, age 73, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Newbridge on the Charles Nursing Home. She was born on July 5, 1948, to the late Frank and Clara Yeomans in Newton, MA. She was a devoted older sister to Frank Yeomans of New York and loving cousin to Verne Kaminski of NH, Joseph Kaminski of Norwood, Betty Stewart, Mary Lawson both of Canada and the late Jeanne Melanson, Lloyd Yeomans, Colby Yeomans, Robert Yeomans, Edie Attwood, and Lorna Quartermain. Also survived by many second cousins. She will be especially missed by her brother-in-law Carlos Garay and her friends Caroline, Catherine, and Jamie, among others.

QUINCY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO