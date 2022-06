Marvin Eron Sheffield, 53, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly throwing cinderblocks and a tree branch at a window near an infant’s crib. Sheffield, who had moved out of the home two months previously, reportedly arrived at the home yesterday at about 10:20 a.m. with the stated purpose of retrieving some paperwork. The victim said he tried to open the front door from the outside, and she grabbed the doorknob and said he could not come inside. He then reportedly moved his truck from the driveway to the street and got out.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO