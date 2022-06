CHICAGO (CBS) -- December of this year will mark 64 years since a horrific fire at Our Lady of Angels school that killed 92 students and three nuns. But for the loved ones of the victims, the grief is still strong. As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Tuesday, a piece of history honoring the victims is now back in its rightful place. The heartbreaking fire on Dec. 1, 1958, heavily damaged the school, at 909 N. Avers Ave. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood It began at the foot of a stairwell, raced up the stairwell and through...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO