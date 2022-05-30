Ann Eloise Yeomans, 73

James (Jim) H. McGonnigal, 86, of Randolph MA, died Sunday (May 29, 2022) at Care One Nursing home in Weymouth, Massachusetts. Born to Christine & John H. “Jack” McGonnigal on Aug. 6, 1935, James was a Graduate of Quincy High School and Alan Hancock College in Santa Maria, CA. Then later earned his BS with Honors from Northeastern University. Jim was a 22-year Military Veteran serving in both the Air Force and Army National Guard, having active service through the Korean, Vietnam and Cold Wars. He was most proud of his military service, often sharing stories and accolades with family and friends. He was a member of many associations including The Air Force Assoc., The Assoc. of Air Force Missileers and The American Legion. He worked at Polaroid for 24 years as a technical writer and supervisor and after retiring from both the military and Polaroid, he worked as a condominium maintenance superintendent and volunteered as a concierge at Quincy Medical Center. Mr. McGonnigal also served as Chairman of the Randolph Conservation Commission.

WEYMOUTH, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO