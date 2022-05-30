Ann Eloise Yeomans, 73

Ann Eloise Yeomans, age 73, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Newbridge on the Charles Nursing Home. She was born on July 5, 1948, to the late Frank and Clara Yeomans in Newton, MA. She was a devoted older sister to Frank Yeomans of New York and loving...
James (Jim) H. McGonnigal, 86, of Randolph MA, died Sunday (May 29, 2022) at Care One Nursing home in Weymouth, Massachusetts. Born to Christine & John H. “Jack” McGonnigal on Aug. 6, 1935, James was a Graduate of Quincy High School and Alan Hancock College in Santa Maria, CA. Then later earned his BS with Honors from Northeastern University. Jim was a 22-year Military Veteran serving in both the Air Force and Army National Guard, having active service through the Korean, Vietnam and Cold Wars. He was most proud of his military service, often sharing stories and accolades with family and friends. He was a member of many associations including The Air Force Assoc., The Assoc. of Air Force Missileers and The American Legion. He worked at Polaroid for 24 years as a technical writer and supervisor and after retiring from both the military and Polaroid, he worked as a condominium maintenance superintendent and volunteered as a concierge at Quincy Medical Center. Mr. McGonnigal also served as Chairman of the Randolph Conservation Commission.
Eileen Fitzgerald Cavanagh, age 61, passed away, Monday, May 30, 2022, in the comfort of her home in Quincy, surrounded by her four devoted children. Eileen courageously battled co-existing diagnoses of Huntington’s Disease and brain cancer in recent months. She did so with the same unwavering faith and strength that she displayed throughout her life.
Antoinette “Toni” McCarthy, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 29, 2022, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was 68. Toni was born in Boston to the late Leo P. Nunnari and Anna M. “Mary” (Robilotto) and raised...
Edward A. Petrelli, age 70, of Hull, formerly of Middleboro, died suddenly, Friday, May 27, 2022 at home. Edward was born in Quincy, to the late Arlene (Newcomb) and Francis D. Petrelli, Sr. Raised and educated there, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1970. Later in life, Ed earned his Bachelor’s degree from Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy. He lived in Hull for over thirty years, previously in Middleboro for many years.
The Bill Dunn Jr. Memorial Road Race will be held Saturday June 25, 2022 in Houghs Neck. The event is a great time for friends and family of Bill Dunn Jr. to gather in honor of his life and share memories with each other. This is the 14th year the road race is being held, and each year the participation and support is remarkable.
Mayor Thomas Koch and the Quincy Flag Day Parade Committee announce Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will serve as the Grand Marshal of the Quincy Flag Day Parade on June 11th. Polito has served the Commonwealth as its 72nd lieutenant governor since 2015. She is a life-long resident of Shrewsbury and her and her husband Stephen Rodolakis have two children.
Harvey’s Salt Water Fishing Club will hold a fundraising event Saturday, June 11 at the Town River Yacht Club, 60 Mound St., Quincy. The event will feature DJ music, buffet and raffle prizes. Proceeds will benefit the Disabled Veterans Fishing Outing to be held in July. Harvey’s Salt Water...
Comments / 0