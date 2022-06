Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly might talk about their ~twin flame~ love, like, a lot, but what does their romance actually like? Fans aren’t convinced that the duo is as lovey-dovey as they may appear. On May 18, MGK posted a TikTok from the Billboard Music Awards with Megan, and things looked way tense... so much so that the comments section flooded with people predicting trouble in paradise. TBH, Megan and MGK’s body language in the video did look a little off, but does a couple have to be snuggled up 24/7 to be legit? As a chronic non-snuggler, I certainly hope not.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO