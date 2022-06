Glee alum Matthew Morrison made what could have been his triumphant return to Fox as one of the judges of So You Think You Can Dance, which returned with Season 17 after a long break. Shortly after the premiere, however, he was fired, with the only explanation at the time as that he “did not follow competition production protocols.” Allegations followed that he was fired for inappropriate behavior toward a contestant, and now the actor/singer/dancer has responded to what he deems “blatantly untrue statements.”

