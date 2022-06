Russia's war on Ukraine "boggles the mind," a longtime human rights advocate and Nobel Peace Prize nominee told Fox News this week. "One of my co-workers says she wakes up every morning and cries. And, at first, I had woken up each day hoping that I was dreaming, but then it went away. Now, I know for sure that it's really happening, that people go missing," Svetlana Gannushkina said over Zoom from Moscow.

POLITICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO