Winds subsiding, heat rising

The fire that briefly threatened neighborhoods on the Southside of Yucca Valley was declared 100% contained at about 5:00 p.m. Monday (May 30). According to a statement from Joshua Tree National Park, “Thanks to the hard work of firefighters and interagency staff, the Elk Fire is at 100% containment. The fire burned a total of 431 acres, 170 of which were in Joshua Tree National Park.” They said crews will continue to patrol the fire area this week to ensure no hot spots flare-up. Crews will also work on rehabilitation to ensure the burned area has the greatest chance to rebound and to limit the risk of flooding during rain events. The fire started Thursday afternoon (May 26) after two campers sparked the dry brush in a remote area at the far southern border of the Town of Yucca Valley. The two 18-year-olds have been arrested for investigation of Felony Arson and remain in custody with bail set at $25,000.00 each. The park statement went on to say, “Although wildfire is a natural part of many ecosystems, it is not a natural part of desert ecosystems like the Mojave. Invasive plants like cheatgrass and red brome crowd the landscape, making it easy for a fire to spread quickly to larger, longer-burning plants. Humans cause an average of 87% of wildfires annually. Many of these occur in proximity to roadways, communities, and recreational areas, posing a considerable threat to public safety.” They reminded visitors, “Recreate responsibly by researching weather conditions and fire restrictions when camping or grilling on public lands. Make sure your fires are always attended while in use and are completely extinguished before you leave.”

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO