Winds subsiding, heat rising

By Kelley Moody
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter several gusty days, we're finally seeing weaker winds around our area, with calmer conditions expected throughout the day. Here's a look back at Sunday's strongest wind gusts. Looking ahead to this evening, it will still...

kesq.com

KESQ

Wednesday: Start of meteorological summer

June 1st marks the start of meteorological summer, based on an annual temperature cycle. The official start of summer occurs with the solstice which falls on June 21st this year. We are feeling the heat with a ridge of high pressure in place over the southwest. Temperatures will be up...
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ News Channel 3

Sand cleanup continues for valley pools after days-long dust storm

The cleanup continued Tuesday after days of blowing dust and sand wreaked havoc in the Coachella Valley Memorial Day weekend. Pool service companies are working pool-by-pool to remove dust, sand and debris from residential and commercial swimming oases. "We're really facing an uphill battle for swimming pools this week," said Claropool CEO Stephen Little. His The post Sand cleanup continues for valley pools after days-long dust storm appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sand clean-up all day due to the heavy winds over memorial day weekend

Cleanup is underway tonight – after those heavy winds this memorial day weekend. Gene Autry and Indian canyon were closed at the wash earlier today but we received an alert from PSPD that Indian Canyon is open and safe to drive. All of the sand on the roadway, It's all continuing to inconvenience drivers and because it The post Sand clean-up all day due to the heavy winds over memorial day weekend appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Greater Palm Springs Restaurant week makes a comeback

Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week is back this year starting on Friday. It's going to bring 10 days of deals to a variety of restaurants in the Coachella Valley. Restaurant Week runs from June 3 to June 12, where over 60 Coachella Valley businesses will be participating. Those who visit any of the restaurants will The post Greater Palm Springs Restaurant week makes a comeback appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Apartment Building Fire in Riverside Displaces Five

A fire that erupted in a two-story apartment building near downtown Riverside damaged part of the structure, displacing five residents, authorities said Thursday. The blaze was reported about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Fourth Street, near Chestnut Street, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Battalion Chief Mike...
KESQ News Channel 3

Overnight shooting in Coachella prompts road closure

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have been at the scene of a shooting incident on Cairo Street since early Thursday morning. The road is closed between Shady Lane and Date Avenue, across the street from Bobby Duke Middle School. NEWS CHANNEL 3 Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:17 am. Deputies said The post Overnight shooting in Coachella prompts road closure appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
z1077fm.com

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK DECLARES THE ELK FIRE 100% CONTAINED

The fire that briefly threatened neighborhoods on the Southside of Yucca Valley was declared 100% contained at about 5:00 p.m. Monday (May 30). According to a statement from Joshua Tree National Park, “Thanks to the hard work of firefighters and interagency staff, the Elk Fire is at 100% containment. The fire burned a total of 431 acres, 170 of which were in Joshua Tree National Park.” They said crews will continue to patrol the fire area this week to ensure no hot spots flare-up. Crews will also work on rehabilitation to ensure the burned area has the greatest chance to rebound and to limit the risk of flooding during rain events. The fire started Thursday afternoon (May 26) after two campers sparked the dry brush in a remote area at the far southern border of the Town of Yucca Valley. The two 18-year-olds have been arrested for investigation of Felony Arson and remain in custody with bail set at $25,000.00 each. The park statement went on to say, “Although wildfire is a natural part of many ecosystems, it is not a natural part of desert ecosystems like the Mojave. Invasive plants like cheatgrass and red brome crowd the landscape, making it easy for a fire to spread quickly to larger, longer-burning plants. Humans cause an average of 87% of wildfires annually. Many of these occur in proximity to roadways, communities, and recreational areas, posing a considerable threat to public safety.” They reminded visitors, “Recreate responsibly by researching weather conditions and fire restrictions when camping or grilling on public lands. Make sure your fires are always attended while in use and are completely extinguished before you leave.”
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
kcrw.com

Lawns, swimming pools, car washes: Know new water rules

Water restrictions are set to take effect on June 1 for people who live in many parts of Southern California. As the drought goes on, the Metropolitan Water District hopes that some of these changes will reduce water consumption by 20-30%, and maybe prevent a total ban on outdoor watering later in the summer.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Temecula Valley's Balloon-iest Bash to Rise

WHAT RISES FASTER? A teeny bubble, the sort of ethereal orb that starts at the bottom of a glass flute and quickly floats to the shimmering surface of a fine libation? Or a hot air balloon, a colorful and colossal envelope that takes a charming wicker gondola high into the sky? It isn't a competition, of course, though you may have a chance to find out which rises in a more expeditious manner at the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival. It's one of California's largest gatherings of hot air balloons, and it all unfolds over the first weekend of June 2022. This is when people gladly gather with glasses of locally made wine while watching dozens of photo-ready balloons take off at Lake Skinner Regional Park.
TEMECULA, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Homes aren’t the only thing being rented short-term in Palm Springs, elsewhere in Coachella Valley

Palm Springs residents lamenting the number of short-term home vacation rentals take note: Some of your neighbors are now renting out their pools. Driving the news: You already know you can rent out your home for a weekend and rent out your car to strangers. But now you can rent out your pool for an afternoon thanks to a company called Swimply.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
paininthepass.info

Car Slams Into Moving Semi Tractor Trailer On Southbound I-15 In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> No injures were reported when their car crashed into the back of a moving semi-trailer truck on the southbound Interstate 15 in Victorville Wednesday evening. California Highway Patrol said a car slammed into the back of a moving tractor trailer. Both were traveling...
KESQ News Channel 3

Landau Blvd shut down at Baristo Rd due to issue with power pole

Both sides of Landau Boulevard have been shut down at Baristo Road in Cathedral City after an issue with a power pole Tuesday evening. Smoke can be seen coming out of the pole. At this time, there is no on whether any nearby residents have lost power. We have a crew at the scene working The post Landau Blvd shut down at Baristo Rd due to issue with power pole appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
paininthepass.info

Two People Killed In Rollover Crash On I-40 Memorial Day

NEEDLES, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> California Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash. One vehicle rolled-over on Interstate 40 that left a driver dead at the scene and a passenger dead at the hospital on Memorial Day afternoon. The crash occurred at approximately 12:36pm, Monday May 30,...
NEEDLES, CA

