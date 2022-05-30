ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

CMSF: Junior Fairboard Application Deadline Approaching

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 3 days ago

Applications are available online and are due Friday, June 10

PASO ROBLES — The deadline to apply for the 2022 Junior Fair Board is Friday, June 10. Applications can be filled out and submitted online at MidStateFair.com.

The California Mid-State Fair Junior Fair Board consists of people between 16 and 25 years of age living in San Luis Obispo County. Junior Fair Board members assist with the day-to-day operations of the annual California Mid-State Fair, including events such as the Diaper Derby and Tricycle Races. In addition, members help in the livestock area during weigh-in and auction day, act as ushers in the Main Grandstand, and obtain market research from fairgoers. Members can serve until their 25th birthday.

The California Mid-State Fair Junior Fair Board is a volunteer position that serves at the direction of the Board of Director’s Junior Fair Board Committee.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

The Atascadero News

Hearing Scheduled for Flores Trial in Monterey County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — A date has been set for the first hearing of the Flores trial since its move to Salinas in Monterey County. According to the court’s online calendar, the first hearing will take place on Monday, June 6, at 8:30 a.m., with Judge Jennifer O’Keefe presiding. The hearing is described to be “pre-trial: motions in limine.”
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Templeton Unified School District Recognizes Retiring Staff

TEMPLETON — On Thursday, May 26, Templeton Unified School District met for a regularly scheduled board meeting. District faculty acknowledged several employees who will be retiring at the end of this 2021-22 school year. District employees recognized were Jackie Bobsin, Kirk Condell, Dessa Drake, Doug Heiner, Karen Marik-Saad, Alison...
TEMPLETON, CA
The Atascadero News

Herminia Brown 1937-2022

Herminia “Minnie” Brown passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was received into the arms of our Lord and her family and friends before her. She is survived by seven of her nine children and many grand and great-grandchildren. Her services will include a...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Templeton High School Seniors Take Their ‘Senior Walk’

TEMPLETON — Templeton High School seniors kicked off graduation festivities by taking their traditional “Senior Walk” through the other Templeton campuses on May 31. The 2022 graduating seniors — in their cap and gown garbs — walked through the Templeton tunnel connecting the high school and middle school campuses. As the seniors walked through the middle school and elementary campuses, they were greeted by the younger students with high-fives and cheers.
TEMPLETON, CA
