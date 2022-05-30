ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Response to “Curious Encounter”

By Managing Editor
 3 days ago

Submitted by Patricia R. Faircloth

Thank you Susan for a thoughtful note concerning the health welfare of teachers in Coronado (and everywhere). Teachers make many, many personal sacrifices that are difficult for others to understand. They often put the importance of educating children above everything else. You understand and appreciate what teachers do and you spoke out. The world needs more people like you and the the teachers you spoke of in your text.

With Respect,
Patricia R. Faircloth

IN RESPONSE TO:

Curious Encounter

ABOUT

The Coronado Times is an online newspaper for Coronado, CA. Our mission is to positively impact the community of Coronado by creating and distributing high-quality coverage of local news, events, entertainment and people.

