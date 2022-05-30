ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Nibbles & Sips: Coltivare announces new sous chef

By Landan Kuhlmann
theleadernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Heights-area restaurant and bar recently brought on a new assistant chef with more than a decade of experience cooking at spots around the Houston region. Coltivare, 3320 White Oak Dr., announced May 18 on its Facebook page that it has hired Mason Giles as its new sous chef....

www.theleadernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Bend Star

Nibbles & Sips: Lotus holds soft opening in Stafford

Lotus Seafood held a soft opening last Wednesday for its fifth Houston-area location at 2903 S. Main St. in Stafford, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. Lotus offers diners both grilled and boiled seafood such as shrimp, oysters and tilapia, according to its website, as well as both boneless and traditional chicken wings in the customer’s choice of eight different sauces. It also has rice and noodle bowls along with po-boy sandwiches and sides such as seasoned or Cajun fries, egg rolls and hush puppies.
STAFFORD, TX
CultureMap Houston

Where to Shop in Houston right now: 12 must-hit spots for June

June is a busy month, with lots to celebrate and commemorate: graduation; Father’s Day; Juneteenth; Pride; and the official day of summer, June 21. Also, with school officially out for summer, many new grads are enjoying their last summer before college or entering the workforce. This month is a perfect time to toast the class of 2022 with gifts that capture life’s precious moments — and also, shop unique gifts for Dear Ol' Dad.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2022 Summer nail trends

HOUSTON — 5 SUMMER NAIL TRENDS:. Gloss was founded on a basis that getting your manicure/pedicures should be an exceptional and luxurious experience. They pride themselves in the quality of their work, customer service and always prioritizing our health and safety. Plus, they stand out by always having the latest nail trends and providing a trendy and modern atmosphere. Gloss Nail Bar test and use the best products on the market to ensure that your services last no matter what the occasion is. Their mission is to always raise the bar of what a nail salon should be!
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Nibbles & Sips: Gatlin’s BBQ owner opening comfort food restaurant

The owner of a popular barbecue restaurant in the area is expanding his footprint with a second local concept next month. Gatlin’s BBQ owner Greg Gatlin has plans to open a second restaurant, Gatlin’s Fins and Feathers, at 302 W. Crosstimbers St. toward the end of June, according to a news release, though an exact date has not been set.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Mound, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: June 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in June 2022. The official start of summer is near, which means there’s plenty of summertime fun for kids, adults and the young at heart. This month, we...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Local Interior Designer Takes Houston Home to the Next Level

Sometimes a simple refresh can go a long way. Local interior designer Susie Maddox proved just that with her recent work for a growing Houston family of four. The goal of this face-lift was to modernize the family’s 1960s-era home through a renovation of their kitchen and primary bathroom. Since the couple has two children, a 2-year-old and a 6-month-old, it was important for both spaces to be practical and make great use of storage. Like many one-story homes built in the 1960s, the house had minimal closet space and tight bathroom areas.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sous Chef#Tavern#Cooking#Food Drink#White Oak Dr#Agricole Hospitality#Coltivarehouston Com#Rice Military#Zoa Moroccan Kitchen#La Casa Bakery Caf
CultureMap Houston

Chic crowd stylishly steps out for $345,000 fundraiser at Houston Polo Club

What: Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefiting Bo’s Place. The scoop: More than 360 fashionable Houstonians showed off their hottest looks at the Houston Polo Club for the annual Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefiting Bo’s Place. The event, which toasted Kentucky Derby season, raised more than $345,000 for Bo’s Place, a nonprofit bereavement center that offers grief support services for children, families, and adults at no cost.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

PJ's Eatery now open on FM 1960

A new dining experience has come to 12914 FM 1960, Ste. E, Houston. PJ’s Eatery opened March 28 serving burgers, wings and other American-style classics as well as desserts. PJ’s also has options that are gluten-free and keto-friendly and will be on delivery apps soon, officials said. 281-653-9540.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Houston palace graces market at $60 million as priciest listing in Texas

A Houston-area estate fit for a queen or a billionaire is being marketed for $60 million, making it the most expensive residential real estate listing in Texas. The main house of the chateau-inspired Lodge in Hunters Creek, adjacent to the Buffalo Bayou and Houston Country Club, encompasses a whopping 22,000 square feet. The nine-acre estate is in Houston’s wealthiest ZIP code.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
nenewsroom.com

Aldine store sells Mega Million winning ticket

ALDINE – A local resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $1,000,510 for the drawing on May 13. The ticket was purchased at Circle M #2, located at 13203 Aldine Westfield Road (Suite A), in Houston. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The winning ticket matched all five...
ALDINE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Popshelf to break ground on Tomball-area store

Popshelf representatives confirmed in a June 1 email that the retail store will break ground in the coming weeks for a Tomball-area location at the southwest corner of Hwy. 249 and Spring Cypress Road. The company said it is finalizing the due diligence phase as of June 1 for a Popshelf store, which will offer customers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies and party goods at an affordable price. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company. The chain first opened a location in Nashville in fall 2020 and has grown to 65 locations and 25 store-within-a-store locations since then. Popshelf plans to open 100 additional stores in fiscal year 2022, according to the company. An opening timeline for the Tomball store was not yet available. www.popshelf.com.
matadornetwork.com

8 Cities To Celebrate Juneteenth Festivities This Year

Though Juneteenth has been celebrated in the African-American community since 1866. The enactment of Juneteenth National Independence Day on June 17, 2021, provided national recognition and memorialized an important milestone in African-American history. The date, June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved people in Texas were liberated, marks the effective end of American slavery.
HOUSTON, TX
mommypoppins.com

Best of June: Top Things To Do in Houston with Kids

Get ready for summer vacation! June in Houston brings festivals for Juneteenth, Father's Day, ripe strawberries, and maybe even some early fireworks. Summer is here and we can't wait to start visiting all of Houston's great sprinkler parks and splash pads and some of these awesome Texas beaches to beat the heat and cool off. Space Center Houston is putting on a special Moon2Mars Festival this June to highlight all the different technology and efforts it takes to travel to both the Moon and Mars, Asia Society Texas is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with the annual AsiaFest, and we're gearing up to take Dad to Father's Day at George Ranch Historical Park. You also don't want to miss the annual EPC Juneteenth Celebration at Emancipation Park; this year it's running all weekend long and is packed with activities for the whole family.
HOUSTON, TX
AdWeek

New Orleans Weekend Anchor to Join Houston Fox Station as Reporter

WDSU weekend anchor Sherman Desselle will join Houston Fox owned station KRIV as a reporter and fill-in anchor on June 28. Desselle heads to Houston from New Orleans’ NBC station where he was a weekend anchor and reporter. While at WDSU, he won an RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award in Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for a documentary, History and Hope: Our Hidden Past.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

103 N Cochrans Green Circle

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 2731 Sq. Ft. Welcome your friends to sit with you on your appealing front porch and enjoy a glass of wine or a coffee while watching the kids play, and the world go by. This beautifully updated Lifeforms "Brentwood" plan in the central Woodlands neighborhood of Cochrans Green is light, bright, & open. Featuring stunning marble counters in the kitchen, sleek backsplash tile, white cabinetry, and an easy-care tile flooring this home is within walking distance of Powell Elementary. The popular color palette is soft and inviting. The kitchen offers gas cooking, stainless appliances, updated lighting, and an eat-in bar countertop. The focal point of the family room is the gas log fireplace. Primary bedroom downstairs has a large walk-in shower in the owner's bath, double sinks, & spacious closet. Upstairs there's a central game room, 3 nice-sized bedrooms, one with an en-suite, & a great walk-in attic storage area. You'll love entertaining family & friends in the pool & spa in your own backyard. Lovely!
THE WOODLANDS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy