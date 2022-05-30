Nibbles & Sips: Coltivare announces new sous chef

Get ready for summer vacation! June in Houston brings festivals for Juneteenth, Father's Day, ripe strawberries, and maybe even some early fireworks. Summer is here and we can't wait to start visiting all of Houston's great sprinkler parks and splash pads and some of these awesome Texas beaches to beat the heat and cool off. Space Center Houston is putting on a special Moon2Mars Festival this June to highlight all the different technology and efforts it takes to travel to both the Moon and Mars, Asia Society Texas is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with the annual AsiaFest, and we're gearing up to take Dad to Father's Day at George Ranch Historical Park. You also don't want to miss the annual EPC Juneteenth Celebration at Emancipation Park; this year it's running all weekend long and is packed with activities for the whole family.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO