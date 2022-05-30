Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals starting lineups for May 30, 2022

BEREA, Ohio -- When the Browns traded down from No. 44 on the second day of the 2022 NFL draft, there was maybe no one happier than special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. As Cleveland sent the No. 44 pick to the Houston Texans, in return the Browns acquired picks 68, 108 and 124. By picking up those extra fourth-round picks, Priefer knew the Browns would have a shot at landing kicker Cade York out of LSU. They did just that at 124, making York the highest-drafted kicker since 2016.

