Washington, IA

Halcyon House Washington Page (5/30/22) Mike Maxted

By Sam McIntosh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s program we’re talking with...

Reynolds Holds Primary Event Saturday in Washington

Governor Kim Reynolds is hitting the road ahead of the Republican primary on June 7th. On Saturday, June 4th, Governor Reynolds will hold a Get Out The Vote rally in Washington with House District 92 Candidate Heather Hora at the Washington County Fairgrounds Pavilion. The rally will begin at 1:45 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Colett D. McConnell

Family of 61-year-old Colett D. McConnell of Washington will greet friends Saturday, June 4th from 2-5p.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Following the visitation a celebration of life and potluck will be held at the Wagon Wheel in Washington. A memorial fund has been established.
WASHINGTON, IA
Washington Chamber Popping the Champagne to Ridiculous Day Tomorrow

Washington businesses are raising a glass to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Washington’s Ridiculous Day and kick off the annual Summer Classic. A “Ridiculously Bubbly” sip and shop event will last from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in downtown Washington, where participants 21 and older can enjoy champagne or other sparkling beverages served at downtown businesses and check out special deals happening this weekend as well as the weekly farmers market. Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis encourages participants to purchase a wristband as soon as possible, as they are limiting this event to 200 participants, “Wristbands are $10 for 21 and older and you can walk around and sample different bubbly drinks around the square. So this is something new and we’ve not done it before but I think it will be a lot of fun and similar to the ‘Sip and Shop’ and some of those other events that we’ve had here in Washington.”
WASHINGTON, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Sen. Chuck Grassley visits Eastern Iowa REC

WILTON – As Iowa’s U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley opened discussion Wednesday with employees and board members of Eastern Iowa REC in Wilton, he said the two questions he has gotten the most are about inflation and about border security. But more recently, he has had questions about gun...
WILTON, IA
Washington Summer Classic, 75th Ridiculous Day this Weekend

Washington’s three-day kickoff to summer is this weekend, celebrating the 75th anniversary of a community event. The Summer Classic lasts Thursday through Saturday in downtown Washington, saluting all that the town stands for, including agriculture, family, local shopping, music, food, and more. The main event will be Saturday with the 75th annual Ridiculous Day and Ag Day activities. Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis says they are incorporating the 75th anniversary into many of the festival’s activities, “The Summer Classic started several years ago and Ridiculous Days has been here for a lot longer so it’s been fun to hear stories of the past and have all these people in our community come forward with photos or memories and share how they celebrated Ridiculous Day however many years ago.”
WASHINGTON, IA
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 2nd, 2022

(Fairfield, IA) -- A judge has granted the change of venue request for one of the two teens accused in the murder of a Fairfield Spanish teacher. The judge agreed to move the first-degree murder trial of Willard Miller outside of Jefferson County. Miller is accused in the beating death of Nohema Graber last November. The new location for the trial hasn’t yet been determined. The other teen charged in the case -- Jeremy Goodale -- is also asking for a change of venue.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Washington Airport’s Fly-In Breakfast this Sunday

The annual fly-in breakfast returns this Sunday to the Washington Municipal Airport. Weather permitting, the airport anticipates several aircraft will arrive for the pancake breakfast with pilots in command eating for free. Otherwise breakfast is $7 for adults, $3 for those five to 10 years old, with those under five eating for free. Airport Commission Chair Joe Harvey shares some projects that the proceeds will help support, “We have a major runway relighting project going on. We’re looking to improve our green footprint, we’re applying for some grants for some solar panels and things like that at the airport. So as a member of the airport commission we’re just looking to constantly improve whatever we can out there. So we’re looking for the next thing to make it better.”
WASHINGTON, IA
“Off the Map: Stories of Abandoned & Disappearing Towns Around Iowa,” June 12

German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA. While many cities and towns in Iowa are thriving, and have always been, a number of them since the state's inception have been all but completely forgotten, and it's these communities that the German American Heritage Center will acknowledge when the Davenport venue hosts the in-person program Off the Map: Stories of Abandoned & Disappearing Towns Around Iowa, a June 12 event presented by Iowa State University graduate Rosa Snyder.
DAVENPORT, IA
Family Day Tomorrow for Washington’s Summer Classic

Day two of the Washington Summer Classic has a plethora of activities for kids to enjoy as part of Family Day. Events Friday include free swim at the Washington Steele Family Aquatic Center from 1-5 p.m., and Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis says kids can then head to Central Park for activities and games, a photo booth, face art, pony rides, a bounce house and “touch a truck” including emergency vehicles, construction trucks, and tractors, “We’ll have live music and entertainment from 5-8, leading up to the movie in the park which would be ‘Encanto,’ which is one of my personal favorites.”
WASHINGTON, IA
Sigourney Board Reversal Prompts Protest at Pekin

A superintendent sharing agreement with the Pekin School District will dissolve this summer after a decision by the Sigourney School Board. Through this academic year, the districts have shared the services of superintendent Kevin Hatfield. At a Sigourney board meeting April 13th, they agreed unanimously to continue the agreement through the 2022-23 school year. At a joint board meeting of the two districts May 2nd, that agreement was discussed, with Pekin citing concerns about language in the contract, prompting them to present a blank template for a shared personnel agreement with the Sigourney board. The Sigourney board agreed to review the document and present changes to discuss at a future meeting.
SIGOURNEY, IA
One Iowa town is a Top 30 place in the Country to Raise a Family

When it comes to raising a family in one of the top 180 largest cities in the US, one city in Iowa stands above the rest of our area, and frankly...it's not very close. According to the 2022's Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family from WalletHub.com, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, among the best in the country, is ranked 28th out of the top 182 largest cities in the US. Cedar Rapids is ranked alongside other well know great communities like Omaha ranked 22nd, Lexington ranked 26th, and Charleston ranked 36th. In the article WalletHub says...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
More older Iowans now qualify for tax assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Older Iowans on a fixed income might be feeling the inflation pinch harder than most. This year, more of the state's seniors qualify for breaks when it comes to property taxes. A bill lawmakers passed expands eligibility for people 70 years and older. The deadline...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Kendall E. Neil

Celebration of Life Service for 86-year-old Kendall E. Neil of Washington will be held Saturday, June 18th at the Cottonwood Shelter at Lake Darling State Park. The Jones Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
Dale Keith Gingerich

A private family burial will held at a later date at Sharon Hill Cemetery in Kalona for 87-year-old Dale Keith Gingerich of Carmel, California, formerly of Wellman.
KALONA, IA
Keep Cool this Heat Awareness Day in Iowa

Warmer temperatures may come as a comfort to some Iowans this week, but agencies stress how to enjoy these conditions safely during Heat Awareness Day in Iowa. The National Weather Service designates this day every June, as heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year. High temperatures combined with humidity can lead to heat exhaustion if you are among higher risk groups like young children and infants, older adults, pregnant women, and those with chronic medical conditions.
IOWA STATE
John Deere to move cab manufacturing from Iowa to Mexico

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) — In an email sent to Waterloo employees, John Deere announced that the “production of all cabs, welding and assembly, for current and future products” will be moved to Mexico. KCRG reports the cab move will occur in incremental phases with a completion date...
WATERLOO, IA
Demon Baseball Host Grayhounds in Makeup, Softball at Knoxville

Mother Nature has forced a reconfiguring of the schedule for the Washington summer teams and both squads will head their separate ways tonight. Last night’s baseball doubleheader with Burlington has been moved to this evening with the Demons set for their Southeast Conference opener. Washington sits at 1-1 and they fell to Solon 6-4 on Friday. Ethan Patterson is 4-for-6 at the plate with three runs knocked in and the junior has pitched 4 2/3 innings of scoreless ball. Burlington is 1-3 and most recently split a doubleheader with North Scott. Owen Fawcett is 3-for-4 with two RBI to lead the offense. The defending SEC Champion Grayhounds swept the Demons in three meetings last year.
WASHINGTON, IA

