Halcyon House Washington Page (5/30/22) Mike Maxted

Washington businesses are raising a glass to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Washington’s Ridiculous Day and kick off the annual Summer Classic. A “Ridiculously Bubbly” sip and shop event will last from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in downtown Washington, where participants 21 and older can enjoy champagne or other sparkling beverages served at downtown businesses and check out special deals happening this weekend as well as the weekly farmers market. Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis encourages participants to purchase a wristband as soon as possible, as they are limiting this event to 200 participants, “Wristbands are $10 for 21 and older and you can walk around and sample different bubbly drinks around the square. So this is something new and we’ve not done it before but I think it will be a lot of fun and similar to the ‘Sip and Shop’ and some of those other events that we’ve had here in Washington.”

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO