After a demoralizing sweep at the hands of Virginia in late April, the Diamond Heels seemed to be at rock bottom. The first two games of the weekend series were close: a 4-2 loss on Friday night followed by an 11-7 loss in 10 innings the next day. Saturday perhaps summed up just how tough the past few weeks had been for the team: Carolina and Virginia went into extras tied at 4-4, before the Tar Heels scored three runs in the top of the 10th to take the lead. A UNC victory in sight, all the Cavaliers did was score seven runs in their half of the 10th, capped off by a walk-off grand slam.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO