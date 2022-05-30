JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA (5/30/22) with Brenda Reasor Recreations Manager for the City of Wellman

It's summer in the midwest and you know what that means... Roadwork! We've been dealing with road closures for weeks. Summer also means... mosquitos! YAY said no one ever. The little blood suckers are soon to be here en masse. Just this past February, Iowa State University gave an update on the status of the 2022 projections of the bug's whereabouts in Iowa. According to the story, three Iowa counties: Lee, Des Moines, and Polk County have established themselves.
(Fairfield, IA) -- A judge has granted the change of venue request for one of the two teens accused in the murder of a Fairfield Spanish teacher. The judge agreed to move the first-degree murder trial of Willard Miller outside of Jefferson County. Miller is accused in the beating death of Nohema Graber last November. The new location for the trial hasn’t yet been determined. The other teen charged in the case -- Jeremy Goodale -- is also asking for a change of venue.
One UNI and Cedar Falls staple has found its official new home in Downtown Cedar Falls. Last year, we reported that the Other Place or OP location on College Street would be closing its doors. December 1st was the beloved Cedar Falls eatery's final day in business. The COVID-19 pandemic...
Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 3rd, 4th, and 5th as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ “Free Fishing Weekend.”. Mike Stegmann, Marshall County Conservation Board Director, says the event is a great opportunity for both the young and old alike to get out and experience first-hand what fishing is all about.
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) — In an email sent to Waterloo employees, John Deere announced that the “production of all cabs, welding and assembly, for current and future products” will be moved to Mexico. KCRG reports the cab move will occur in incremental phases with a completion date...
Iowa is home to several awesome waterparks. There's the legendary Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo and Adventure Bay at Adventureland in Altoona, but did you know there's another one-of-a-kind water park in Iowa?. Moravia, Iowa is home to a place called Honey Creek Resort, which describes itself as the "ultimate...
Dubuque, IA (AP) — Iowa has hardly any bears, but one keeps popping up in Dubuque and has led state and city officials to advise residents to be on guard for black bear encounters. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the city of Dubuque issued a “bear aware”...
Alleman — a small central Iowa city of around 450 people — wants to more than double its territory by annexing unincorporated land.Why it matters: Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme told Axios the move would help protect the town from Ankeny's rapid expansion efforts. Specifically, the unincorporated area Alleman wants to claim would prevent Ankeny from building an estimated 2,000 homes. Driving the news: Polk County supervisors on Monday rejected Alleman's request for support of its proposal to annex nearly 1,970 acres, an effort the city says has the consent of almost 81% of the area's landowners.Supervisors cited concerns that Alleman's...
The Kalona Rotary recognized Mid Prairie Special Olympic Athletes and their coach Tuesday for their recent accomplishments. Special Education Teacher & Special Olympics Coach Traci Zahradnek and Mid Prairie student athletes Alex Seawright, Erin Harmston and Mason Sieren were honored for their recent achievements. Zahradnek shares what preparation took place...
When it comes to raising a family in one of the top 180 largest cities in the US, one city in Iowa stands above the rest of our area, and frankly...it's not very close. According to the 2022's Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family from WalletHub.com, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, among the best in the country, is ranked 28th out of the top 182 largest cities in the US. Cedar Rapids is ranked alongside other well know great communities like Omaha ranked 22nd, Lexington ranked 26th, and Charleston ranked 36th. In the article WalletHub says...
(Iowa City) -- Iowa men’s basketball player Kris Murray has announced that he will return to the school for his junior season. Murray initially announced his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft. Murray averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 35 contests last season. View the...
Des Moines, IA- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that a man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock.
The Iowa Pork Producers will be at the Louisa County Fairgrounds on Wednesday June 1st, as part of their “Thank You Tour.”. Communications Director of Iowa Pork Producers Association Dal Grooms is excited for the upcoming event, “We are coming to the Columbus Junction area on June 1st, as part of what we’ve been calling our Thank You Tour. But it’s a thank you event for the area. To let people know in the area that we really appreciate their support during the past few years. There have been challenging times for pig farmers and those in pork production, but as we travel the state we discover we have lots of community support for our farmers and others involved in the pig industry.”
Governor Kim Reynolds is hitting the road ahead of the Republican primary on June 7th. On Saturday, June 4th, Governor Reynolds will hold a Get Out The Vote rally in Washington with House District 92 Candidate Heather Hora at the Washington County Fairgrounds Pavilion. The rally will begin at 1:45 p.m.
NEAR OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has died after getting pinned by a piece of construction equipment at a worksite in Mahaska County. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a worksite along Highway 92. The construction worker, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, was repairing a bridge when...
As a parent, I can tell you that there is no more a thrilling moment than hearing your baby's heartbeat in the doctor's office for the first time. Suddenly parenthood becomes a reality! Now, imagine the experience of hearing not one, not two, but THREE heartbeats during that doctor's appointment! Congrats mom and dad! You're having triplets!
Folks over in Central City have a reason to celebrate this week! According to Facebook, the once popular Stove House Family Restaurant is ready to make a comeback!. Back in the summer of 2020, Stove House Family Restaurant, located at 2 Al Waterhouse Ave in Central City, officially closed its doors to customers. Less than two years later, new owners are ready to breathe new life into the restaurant.
You've likely heard of "typecasting" of actors, where one plays a certain type of role so well, so often, that it's often the only type they get called on to play, unable to show their talent in other ways. A similar thing often happens when folks are looking to adopt...
