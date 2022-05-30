ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle finally strike deal with Brighton for Dan Ashworth to join club

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Dan Ashworth, pictured in May 2019, was put on gardening leave by Brighton.

Dan Ashworth is to become Newcastle’s sporting director after the club finally got their man. Amanda Staveley’s 80% Saudi-backed consortium identified the former Football Association technical director as a key figure when they completed their takeover last October but have had to remain patient.

On 7 February Ashworth resigned from a similar role at Brighton, who confirmed he had done so to take up a position at another Premier League club, but they insisted he would see out “an extended period of gardening leave” in line with his contract.

Protracted negotiations have taken place amid reports that Brighton wanted £5m in compensation to release him from his contractual obligations and a deal has been struck.

“Newcastle United are delighted to announce that Dan Ashworth will become the club’s sporting director after an agreement was reached with Brighton & Hove Albion to release him from his current contractual obligations with immediate effect,” a statement said. “The terms of this agreement will remain confidential between the clubs and are subject to Premier League approval.”

The 51-year-old Ashworth joined Brighton in 2018 with an impressive reputation after his spell with the FA and helped to establish the club in the Premier League.

Ashworth’s arrival at Newcastle could hardly be better timed with the club hoping to build upon a successful January transfer window, during which they invested more than £90m in Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimarães, Dan Burn and the loan signing Matt Targett.

Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his squad again and the head coach has indicated his willingness to work with a sporting director.

