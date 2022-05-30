ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Car filmed driving towards people at Aberystwyth promenade

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men have received suspended prison sentences after a car was driven towards pedestrians on...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Bedworth man killed in crash had just passed driving test

A 19-year-old man who recently passed his driving test has died following a car crash. Callum Abell's Vauxhall Corsa struck a tree on Astley Lane in Bedworth, Warwickshire, at about 09:00 BST on 26 May, police said. His family said he was "just starting out in life" and remembered him...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

M62 police chase: Harris Rasool jailed over 120mph pursuit

A driver who rammed police vehicles during a high-speed motorway chase with a 15-year-old child in his car has been jailed for 21 months. Harris Rasool, 28, tore along the M62, between Manchester and Leeds, reaching speeds of more than 120mph, during the 30-minute pursuit on 23 March 2020. Bradford...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Drunk mother, 28, who covered herself in GREASE while trying to escape police after leaving her children home alone to give friend a lift is handed driving ban and supervision order

A drunk mother-of-two who sparked a late-night police chase and was eventually found hiding in a car park trying to camouflage herself with anti-vandal paint has avoided jail. Magen Hendry, 28, was intoxicated when she left her front door ajar and her two young children asleep at her Stockton home at around 3am on October 25, 2019, Teesside Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Pensioner denies causing death of baby in pram by careless driving

A pensioner has denied causing the death of a baby boy, who was in a pram being pushed by his mother, by careless driving.Shelagh Robertson appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday over the death of five-month-old Louis Thorold, in a crash at Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire, on January 22 last year.Robertson, 74, pleaded not guilty to the single charge of causing the infant’s death by careless driving.Robertson, of Stables Yard, Waterbeach, is said to have been driving a Mazda 2 car on the A10 at the junction with Car Dyke Road.The parents of baby Louis, Chris and Rachael Thorold, listened to the hearing from the public gallery.Mrs Thorold suffered serious injuries in the crash.Robertson is due to stand trial from August 8, with Judge Mark Bishop releasing her on bail until then.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man has cardiac arrest and dies after being bitten by dog in Wales

A man has died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales.Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday on Monday after the man, 62, went into cardiac arrest at home in Holt Road, Wrexham.Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.North Wales Police said the dog was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the scene”.Other dogs at the property were removed by dog handlers and will be temporarily kennelled while investigations into the incident continue, the force said.The man’s family has been informed. Read More Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as deaths, kidnappings soarQuarter of Britons ‘happier to see pet than partner after a busy day’Woman quits job to spend more time with terminally ill pet
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight

A schoolgirl was dragged by the hair and stamped on by a group of teenagers in Liverpool as others filmed the attack.The 13-year-old was walking home on Saturday 21 May when she was followed by a “gang of seven”, according to her mother.In the shocking video, the girl is dragged to the floor and punched by another female, who then stamps on her head. According to the Liverpool Echo, the attack was only stopped when a couple in a passing car intervened and the footage was later shared on Snapchat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gangAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shootingDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman is fined $117 for stopping in no parking zone despite leaving a note explaining her car had broken down - but there's a heartwarming twist

A driver who was slapped with a large penalty for stopping in a no parking zone despite leaving a polite note explaining why, has had her fine overturned. The car had been parked on a quiet street in the inner Sydney suburb of Newtown earlier in May with the woman leaving a note taped to the inside of the windscreen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Vicious' pair who left man in coma given suspended sentences

Two men whose "vicious attack" left a man in a coma for 12 days and needing to learn to walk and talk again have been given suspended sentences. Lancashire Police said Mohammed Asib Ali, 23, punched Mitchell Gibbons to the ground during an argument in Preston city centre in February 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Teenage girl traumatised after police strip-search, says mum

A 15-year-old girl who was strip-searched by police was left traumatised by the incident and later tried to kill herself, her mother says. Olivia* was handcuffed and had her underwear cut off in the presence of male officers, she added. London's Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Devon man refused hotel refund after partner died

A man was refused a refund for a birthday stay at a Premier Inn after his partner he was booked in with died. Martin Hayward, 70, of Buckfastleigh, Devon, said the hotel in St Austell, Cornwall told him he should either come on his own or with another partner. He...
U.K.
BBC

WW2 Luger among 74 firearms handed into police in Leicestershire

A World War Two Luger was among dozens of illegal guns anonymously handed in to police in Leicestershire during a two-week firearms amnesty. Rifles, handguns, air pistols, revolvers and imitation firearms were left at police stations across the county. The surrender saw a total of 74 firearms or their component...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jail for baby attacker who tried to blame toddler

A man who left a two-month-old boy badly brain-damaged, then tried to blame a toddler for the injuries, has been jailed for seven years. Neil Kirton, 29, hurt the baby after taking him for an overnight feed at his home in North Lanarkshire. When it became clear the baby was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rhyl: Off-road motorcyclist dies after crash with car

A 29-year-old man has died in hospital a day after his off-road motorbike crashed. The motorcyclist had been taken Ysbyty Glan Clwyd hospital after the crash with a VW Golf on Wednesday at 20:00 BST on Dyserth Road, Rhyl. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries, police said. North...
ACCIDENTS

