Dispute: A store employee called police regarding a dispute with a customer involving a drink and a request to pay. The employee said she asked a customer who was holding a drink cup in the check out line if he intended to pay. The customer yelled in the employee’s face but did not touch the employee. The officer spoke to the customer who said he had gotten upset because it seemed to him that he was being accused of stealing. No crime took place.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO