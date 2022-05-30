ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a savings expert – I have five top tips to help you save thousands for buying your next car

By Cody Carlson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

YOUTUBE user, Chenise J, uploaded a video giving five tips on how to save toward your next vehicle purchase.

Chenise’s tips are applicable no matter your financial situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXxaB_0fuyL39B00
Chenise J gives her YouTube audience tips on how to save for their next car Credit: Youtube/ Globetrotter Curls

This car video’s first tip is to decide how much money you can spend on a vehicle.

The majority of drivers take out a loan when buying a car since people generally can’t pay for a car all at once.

Chenise emphasizes the significance of being realistic with your budget.

Especially when you’re buying new.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGq10_0fuyL39B00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqnoN_0fuyL39B00

Chenise says, “when you figure out your range and what’s affordable for you as far as the car you want to purchase, you’ll be able to have a closer range and a closer look at that ballpark figure of what you need to save moving forward.”

Chenise’s second car-saving tip is to outline a timeline indicating when you plan on buying your next car.

Making a timeline helps you figure out how much money needs to go into your savings account weekly and monthly.

Monthly budgets should factor in your net income, expenses, and miscellaneous spending.

Chenise discussed how she saved for her car by having a certain percentage of her paycheck automatically deposited into her savings account.

Chenise recommends downloading one of the many savings apps available to monitor your progress and refine your spending habits.

Consider getting a side hustle if you’re looking to increase your monthly savings.

Chenise notes that her side hustle helped her close savings gaps.

When looking for a side-hustle, consider the safety of the situation and whether or not you’ll have enough energy to complete the additional work.

Chenise’s last tip is to sell or trade-in your car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gt1lP_0fuyL39B00
Chenise recommends trading in or selling your current car to receive extra cash you can put toward your next vehicle’s payments Credit: Youtube/ Globetrotter Curls

Dealership trade-ins are the most convenient trade-in option.

While private vehicle sales can yield more cash, they’re more stressful since you’ll likely have to organize meetings with strangers and facilitate paperwork completion.

The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
The US Sun

The US Sun

