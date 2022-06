SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has vetoed an ordinance that restricts when people can water their lawns. The Spokane City Council passed the measure in a 5-2 vote last month. It prohibits people from outdoor watering between 9 am and 6 pm between June and October. It also limits watering to two days per week if the Spokane River drops below 1,000 cfs (cubic feet per second).

