Sergio Pérez made history on Sunday by becoming the first Mexican-born Formula One driver to win the Monaco Grand Prix. Pérez qualified for the third position and held on for the victory after the race reached its two-hour limit. “It was really hard for me to think straight after the race, I was full of adrenaline and so much energy going through the race,” Pérez said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO