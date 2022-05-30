ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Now hiring: Virtual diversity career fair in Rochester Wednesday

By Hailie Higgins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ACEv_0fuyIhLv00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 25 employers will be reading resumes and scouting for new hires this Wednesday, June 1 at a virtual career fair.

The Rochester Virtual Diversity Career Fair, hosted by HireX, will facilitate interviews and chatrooms between attendees and employers.

Company attendees include national brands such as General Motors, Costco and AT&T.

Attendees are encouraged to upload a resume after registration, which will be sent out to prospective employers.

Companies will have the opportunity to screen resumes prior to the event, and invite selected applicants to interviews before, during, or after the event.

To learn more or register for this event, check out HireX’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

ROCHESTER, NY
