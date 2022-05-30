ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sextortion on the rise in New Mexico, particularly impacting youth

By Genevieve Glass
KOAT 7
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's a crime that targets children and by the time you know it's happening, it could be too late. Sextortion is a type of exploitation that happens online. It can happen to anyone, but Lisa Honold, online safety expert and parent educator, says 14- to 17-year-old boys are...

Shay
3d ago

Well this stuff happens when you let bad ppl in the US Brandon! this stuff also happens when lazy parents let the screens raise their kids and not actually parent to. Oh well I guess no matter what this stuff will keep going on…teach them early as possible to stay safe IN PERSON NOT on a screen.

5
John Delgado
3d ago

how does a parent avoid this? it's not like you can keep your teenagers away from phones and internet. I wish there was a way to protect our kids from predators

2
