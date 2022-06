This is FRESH AIR. Kendrick Lamar has a new album called "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers." It's his first album in five years. His previous album, "DAMN.," won a Pulitzer Prize, and he performed at this year's Super Bowl in February. The new collection is a large one - 18 songs. And rock critic Ken Tucker says Lamar clearly has a lot to get off his chest about the effects widespread acclaim have had on him.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO