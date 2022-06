Another beach house has fallen into the waves along North Carolina's coast and more are in danger of collapsing, U.S. National Park Service officials said in a statement Tuesday.The unoccupied home that collapsed was located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe. The park service confirmed the collapse Tuesday and has closed off the area and warned that additional homes in the area may fall too.Debris from the fallen house is spreading widely. Officials from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, which is part of the park service, said they will be working closely with the homeowner...

