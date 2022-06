BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help and assistance in efforts to locate Thiaoma Bijou, 16, of Dorchester. She was last seen at about 7:00 AM on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, after leaving home to go to school in Cambridge, MA. She is described as a black female, approximately 5’4”, 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes, possibly wearing black sweat pants and a pink top. Thiaoma is believed to be in good mental and physical health and had been reported missing on a separate occasion earlier this month but did eventually return safely.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO