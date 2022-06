WILLIS, TX -- Stacy McGowen is missing from Willis, Texas. According to family and friends, Stacy left her home at 5:00 a.m. on May 29, 2022. Her husband stated that she left in his truck, she did not take her purse, phone or money. CASE#22-05-1199. FIRST NAME: STACY. LAST NAME:...

WILLIS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO