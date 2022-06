Obi-Wan Kenobi gave fans confirmation that James Earl Jones is back as the voice of Darth Vader in the latest episode. *Spoilers for Part III ahead!* The extended recap of the second entry in the series doubles down on the PTSD Obi-Wan has after becoming aware that Anakin Skywalker is alive. However, after seeing Darth Vader suit up in a stern sequence, it's time to go to work. He is contacted by Reva about the Jedi's whereabouts. When he responds, it's not Hayden Christensen's voice, but instead the familiar tones of James Earl Jones! It would probably take a lot of fans off-guard after speculation about who would be providing the voice in the suit.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO