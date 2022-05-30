Queen honored with Stonehenge tribute ahead of Platinum Jubilee

This tribute to Queen Elizabeth II really rocks.

The 96-year-old British monarch was honored with portraits of her projected onto Stonehenge, as part of the annual Platinum Jubilee, celebrating her 70 years on the throne .

The stones feature eight portraits, including a photo from the queen’s coronation in 1953, a picture of her riding a horse in the 1960s, an appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2017 and more.

“We’ve brought two British icons together to mark the #PlatinumJubilee! We’ve projected eight portraits of Queen Elizabeth II onto Stonehenge,” said the English Heritage organization, which cares for the historic landmark, in a statement on Twitter . “Each picture is from a different decade of The Queen’s reign.”

We've brought two British icons together to mark the #PlatinumJubilee ! 👑



We’ve projected eight portraits of Queen Elizabeth II onto Stonehenge. Each picture is from a different decade of The Queen’s reign. pic.twitter.com/bnJZeONKXe — English Heritage (@EnglishHeritage) May 30, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The 5,000-year-old stone monument on Salisbury Plain in England, is one of many locations throughout the country to honor the Queen’s seven-decade reign, which began when she was just 27 years old .

Her reign is the longest a monarch has ever ruled Great Britain, and will be observed with a four-day public holiday from June 2 until June 5.

This year’s Platinum Jubilee makes history as the first to see the queen sit out one of the kickoff events, a military parade on Thursday called Trooping the Colour. She’ll send three royal proxies in her stead: Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince William.

The celebration ends on Sunday with a party at Buckingham Palace.