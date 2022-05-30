ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nia Long celebrates as fiancé Ime Udoka, Celtics advance to NBA Finals

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LY1za_0fuyFZhq00

A “speechless” Nia Long celebrated fiancé Ime Udoka on Monday, one day after he coached the Celtics to a 2022 NBA Finals berth.

In a message posted on Instagram , the 51-year-old actress penned a sweet note to Udoka, who is in his first year with the team.

“Speechless…. patience and purpose,” Long captioned the post, adding the hashtags “Ime Udoka” and “Blessed and Grateful.”

Yes!!! pic.twitter.com/uW96N1EEqg

— Nia Long (@NiaLong) May 30, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIyPL_0fuyFZhq00
Nia Long posted a video of herself jumping up and down following the Boston Celtics’ Game 7 win on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in the Eastern Conference Finals
Twitter/Nia Long
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48E2NR_0fuyFZhq00
Nia Long, the partner of Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, also took to Instagram with a special message for her fiancé
Twitter/Nia Long

Long also posted a video of herself excitedly jumping up and down after the Celtics’ Game 7 win over the Heat on Sunday in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics will now kick off the NBA Finals on Thursday night against the Warriors.

“We’re quick to flip the page and say, ‘We’ve got four more,'” the 44-year-old Udoka said, according to NBC Sports . “We don’t hang or celebrate Eastern Conference championships in the Celtics organization … We’re here now trying to finish the deal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgfWE_0fuyFZhq00
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, May 29, 2022
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muVyZ_0fuyFZhq00
Members of the Boston Celtics toss water on coach Ime Udoka after winning Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, May 29, 2022
NBAE via Getty Images

The Celtics lost to the Warriors in December, 111-107, and later dominated Golden State in March, 110-88.

Long has been supporting Udoka all season long, including the moment he was named the Celtics’ head coach in June 2021.

“I am beyond proud of this man. Expect great things because that’s what he does,” she wrote in a previous Instagram post.

Long and Udoka have reportedly been together since 2010 and share a son.

