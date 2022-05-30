ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilhowie, VA

Video: Adorable pups enjoy the Memorial Day weekend

By WCYB Staff
WTGS
 3 days ago

Adorable pups try to stay cool and hydrated during...

fox28media.com

wcyb.com

Just Fish'n opens in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A new fishing and tackle store has opened its doors in Bristol, Virginia. Just Fish'n is located at 2930 Paulena Drive off exit 7. The store features everything you need for fishing on our local waters, like rods, reels, and baits. They also sell apparel and kayaks.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Lakeside concert series canceled Thursday night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Part of the Lakeside Concert Series set to be held at Winged Deer Park Thursday night has been canceled. According to an official with the City's Parks and Recreations department, the concert was canceled due to the threat of rain. Thursday's concert was supposed to feature the Beach Nite Band.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TriPride announces new details about upcoming Bristol parade, festival

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — TriPride organizers have released new details about this year's parade and festival in downtown Bristol. The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27, beginning with a parade down State Street at 11 a.m. and a festival immediately after, around noon, in Cumberland Square Park. While the event is free, organizers
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Bear sightings increase in Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 viewers have been reporting an increase in bear sightings over the past week. Photos and security camera footage have spotted black bears trekking across front yards and even coming up onto porches. Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told News Channel 11 that the increased sightings
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Best Friend Festival back in full swing for 2022

NORTON — "Making Friends in the Mountains" is the theme for this year's Best Friend Festival in Norton June 5-11. While the festival returned in 2021 after a year's downtime from the pandemic, Wise County and Norton Chamber of Commerce President Rick Colley said 2022 will bring the festival back to normal activities and events this summer.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Avery scores Bristol, Cherokee drag racing sweep

Danny Avery Jr. was the winner at two Northeast Tennessee drag strips on back-to-back days. The Elizabethton racer won Sunday's DER Bracket Series race at the NHRA-sanctioned Bristol Dragway. Driving a green Chevrolet Camaro, the former Science Hill basketball star defeated Justin Holston from Rural Retreat, Virginia, in the final round.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Carter Co. kitten recovering after being found with mouth glued shut

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A kitten who was found in May with her mouth and nose superglued shut is on the mend, animal shelter officials say. Shannon Posada, director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter, told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that the kitten, now referred to as Haven, is recovering. According to a post
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City's Carver Splash Pad to be renamed for longtime city leader

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carver Splash Pad in Johnson City is set to be renamed in honor of Kenneth "Herb" Greenlee. According to a release from the city, the splash pad will officially be renamed at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Carver Park at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6. The splash pad, located
WJHL

Virginia budget passed, SWVA to see several impacts

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia lawmakers passed a budget on Wednesday that includes more funds for Southwest Virginia schools and the Bristol, Virginia landfill mitigation effort. The budget deal also eliminates the state's 1.5% grocery tax. Localities still collect a 1% tax. Gov. Youngkin wanted the gas tax to also be eliminated, but lawmakers did
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

VDOT: Crash on I-81 in Washington County, Va. cleared

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 South in Washington County, Virginia has been cleared after causing delays earlier Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck at 3:06 p.m. A Subaru ran off the side of the interstate and struck a guardrail. The driver was taken
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Grayson Co. crews rescue two people stranded along New River

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After saving two individuals along the New River on Memorial Day, Grayson County first responders urged community members to be cautious during their aquatic activities as the summer season gets underway. The Independence Volunteer Fire Department says crews were dispatched shortly before 12:15 p.m....
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Deputies find malnourished dogs, a dead dog, and a dead rooster in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two are facing animal cruelty charges after deputies found malnourished dogs, a dead dog, and a dead rooster. Deputies say that on May 24th, they responded to a home in War to allow a separate party to retrieve a vehicle that belonged to a deceased family member. The defendants, Wyle Barton and Annie Barton were notified and knew that deputies were coming to the property to get the vehicle. When deputies arrived, both Wyle and Annie Barton were not at home. While at the house, deputies observed a white and brown dog chained to a wire kennel who appeared in poor health. The dog's ribs and hip bones could be seen. Another dog was also found in worse condition. In between these two dogs were puppies, one of which was in the cage dead. Another wire cage was visible with a dead rooster inside. Deputies say that the mother dog was inside, and the puppies were not weaned yet.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WJHL

Gov. Youngkin announces company expansion, 75 new jobs in Smyth Co.

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Smyth County Wednesday to share the news that 75 new jobs will be created with the expansion of a company. A release from the governor's office states that Scholle IPN will invest more than $31 million to expand operations in Smyth County. Scholle IPN was
SMYTH COUNTY, VA

