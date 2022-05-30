ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

TSC features student artist at spring exhibit

By Jesse Mendez
 3 days ago

Photo courtesy: Texas Southmost College

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Southmost College Art student Natalia Salinas recently gave art goers a look into her soul during the college’s annual spring semester Capstone Art Exhibit.

The 21-year-old Salinas was one of 12 Painting II students exhibiting art, and showcased her collection of paintings titled, “A Good Look into my Soul.”

“My paintings are a reflection of who I am and highlight my struggles with mental health,” said Salinas. “If you look at my paintings, you’ll see they all include mirrors, that’s a self-analysis and I hope that my art is relatable to others and sprouts important discussions about mental health.”

Salinas said she has been painting since middle school and validated her career choice early on by deciding she would grow up to be an artist. Through her art, she raises awareness of important or taboo topics.

“I want my art to begin conversations and to streamline issues others are afraid to speak of,” she said. “I’m so thankful and happy to TSC and our art instructor for giving us this opportunity to express ourselves while learning, training, and gaining real-world experiences.”

For more information about TSC’s Art program, visit tsc.edu.

IN THIS ARTICLE
