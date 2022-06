A 25-year-old woman from Grove City, Ohio, was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls on Memorial Day after she was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park, sustaining a puncture wound and other injuries. A park news release said the woman approached a bison to within 10 feet in a morning incident just north of Old Faithful that saw two other people within 25 yards of the same bison. ...

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO