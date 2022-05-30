Area residents named to Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University

Effective: 2022-06-02 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Martinsville; Franklin; Henry; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia The City of Martinsville in south central Virginia Central Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 305 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Southern Smith Mountain Lake to near Snow Creek to near Figsboro, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Martinsville Chatham Gretna Axton Penhook Callands and Sydnorsville. This includes The following Location The Martinsville Speedway. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO