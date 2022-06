When the 59-year-old man contracted COVID-19 in 2020, he started having speech problems. His wife, who is a nurse practitioner, wondered if it was a persistent symptom of the Coronavirus. Unfortunately, the man struggled finding words and went to a see a doctor. After an MRI scan, he was diagnosed with an aggressive cancerous brain tumor. “It’s a malignant brain cancer. That means it comes from a cell in the brain and it never really leaves the brain. It stays in the brain, but it spreads throughout the brain and that’s what makes it universally lethal. So it’s an incurable brain cancer.” the vice chair of neurosurgery and director of the brain tumor center at the hospital reportedly said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO