Lamar County Sheriff inmate booking report || May 30, 2022

Tuesday, deputies arrested 40-year-old Jarred Olin Kirkpatrick of Sulphur Springs on a warrant charging him with Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family, or Household Member with a Deadly Weapon. He’s in the Hopkins County Jail without a bond at this time. Zachary Clifton Gingles. Hopkins County arrested 22-year-old Zachary...
The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Gardner,Jacinda Marie – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. Jackson,William Robert – UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE. Layton,Clinton Wayne – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND.
An East Texas man is being sought by law enforcement agencies throughout the area on several outstanding felony warrants including aggravated assault family violence, abandon/endangering a child, and parole violations. Twenty-eight-year-old Caimbrian Austin Walker is considered armed and dangerous. Gregg County deputies say Walker is active on Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram where he seeks out women to chat with and meet. Anyone with information should call 911.
Titus County arrested 24-year-old Michael D. Hughes of Mt. Pleasant on warrants for Assault of an elderly or disabled person and Interference with an Emergency Request for Assistance. He’s also being held on a TDCJ detainer and remains in the Titus County Jail. Erick Ramirez. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Erick...
This past Memorial weekend there were a lot of remembrance events and ceremonies happening, graduation parties that were being hosted, pool parties being thrown, fun times being spent on the lake, thousands of cookouts and barbecues happening, and a lot of relaxing. While we are all enjoying ourselves with an...
On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a Missing Persons DNA Report from UNTCHI in reference to Carey Mae Parker. It was confirmed that the remains that were recovered in October were those of Parker. In February of 2021, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office was...
An arrest affidavit says on December 8th, Ivette Lozano was driving past her mother’s rental property in the 57-hundred block of Live Oak when she saw a light on. She thought the people inside were squatters.
Three incidents of aggravated robbery took place within the Mesquite city limits over the past week, according to community crime map information. The three incidents took place within a 48-hour period on May 25 and 26. The first incident of aggravated robbery occurred at 3 p.m. May 25 on the 2700 block of North Mesquite Drive. The first of two aggravated robbery reports on May 26 was taken at 11:20 a.m. on the 1000 block of Americana Lane, followed by a second report at 8 p.m. on the 18900 block of IH in Mesquite.
We have seen lots of law enforcement agencies finding unique ways of engaging people in their communities. Most often they are trying to let people know that there is an issue such as a citation that needs to be paid before a warrant is issued for their arrest. Just this week we saw the Lindale, Texas Police Department do something similar as they are trying to decrease the amount of warrants that are currently active.
A 53-year-old Christina, Tennessee woman was jailed in Hopkins County Saturday on a controlled substance charge, according to arrest reports. Cumby Police Officer Justin Talley reported stopping an Infinity M35 at 5:55 p.m. May 28, 2022, on Interstate 30 east at mile marker 114 for an obscured license plate, which was later determined to be fake. The driver, identified as Laura Jean Simpson, agreed to let the officer search her vehicle. Talley found two hypodermic needles containing a liquid that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the officer alleged in arrest reports.
SAN ANGELO – A Lewisville teen was indicted by a grand jury in Tom Green County this past month for sexually assaulting a child.
As previously reported, on Jan. 4, 2021, detectives with the San Angelo Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division received a report from Texas Child Protective Services alleging that a 13-year-old girl in San Angelo had been sexually assaulted by an adult.
In the report it detailed that the assailant, Byron Bowie, 19, of Lewisville, sexually assault the child on Nov. 15, 2020.
At some point in the investigation the detective met with Bowie and had a…
Commerce City Manager Howdy Lisenbee discusses the May 20 building fire at the abandoned apartment complex at 2224 Live Oak Street in Commerce. No one was injured in the fire. Investigators strongly suspect arson, Lisenbee said. Lisenbee also discusses the basics of the City of Commerce's annual budget allocations, by...
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for a murder that took place back in 2020. 19-year-old Kobe Warthsaw was found guilty by a Smith County jury last week after a three-day trial in the 241st District Court. Warthsaw was arrested in 2020 after a shooting that killed […]
Darryl Adrian Randleston, 20, allegedly slapped, punched and choked a woman on May 6 who was eight to nine months pregnant with their child. According to a probable cause affidavit, Randleston was at the woman’s apartment on Allen Lane in Texarkana, Texas, where the couple had been aruging. Randleston allegedly became angry about a blanket and slapped the woman in the face, knocking off her glasses.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler man was indicted on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of shooting two 13-year-old girls in March. Jaqualin Humphrey, 18, turned himself in to authorities in March after the Tyler Police Department announced the shooting and named him as a suspect. The shooting […]
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 30, 2022. An East Texas man was discovered to be shot and later pronounced dead last night. The Tyler Police Department dispatch received a call at around 6 a.m. about a disturbance and shots fired in the 800 block of Pinedale Place. Upon arrival on the scene, a man was discovered to have been shot.
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A chain reaction accident near Trenton, Texas, on Monday night left at least one person dead and seven others injured. Trenton police said the accident — which involved seven vehicles — happened shortly before 10 p.m. on State Highway 121 about two miles south of the town.
