FORT SMITH, Ark. — Bullfighter Cody Emerson says rodeo is in his blood, but the Jonesboro native hasn’t been in the arena doing what he loves since January. While bullfighting at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Emerson suffered a Lisfranc Fracture. He says he knew something was wrong right away and as he made his way to the fence, he felt the arch in his foot fall to the bottom of his shoe. However, his job came first.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO