ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Maple Heights police officer fatally shoots man, Cleveland police investigate

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mfrv9_0fuyCaok00

The Cleveland Division of Police Use of Force team is investigating an incident early Monday morning involving a Maple Heights police officer fatally shooting an alleged drive-by shooting suspect. The officer-involved shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. near East 93rd and Buckeye Road after Maple Heights police pursued the suspect believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting in the 15300-block of Fernway Drive in Maple Heights.

Cleveland police said Monday afternoon that detectives recovered a firearm at the officer-involved shooting scene. The man was wounded and later died at the hospital.

The medical examiner identified the man as 22-year-old Datwuan Catchings.

Earlier in the morning, Maple Heights police responded to a drive-by shooting on Fernway Drive. The victim's home was riddled with roughly two dozen bullet holes spanning the entire front entrance to the home. It is unclear if the drive-by shooting injured any of the occupants. News 5 has reached out to Maple Heights police for additional information.

One of the errant gunshots pierced through the front bedroom of a neighbor's home, narrowly missing a woman and child sleeping inside.

Multiple neighbors declined to appear on camera or have their names used because they feared retribution. Those neighbors told News 5 that the home was also the target of another recent drive-by shooting several months ago.

Comments / 3

Related
cleveland19.com

Child hospitalized after Cleveland hit-skip crash, suspect arrested later

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old girl suffered two broken legs when she was struck by a car near Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood Wednesday evening. Officials said the crash was first reported at around 11:05 p.m. near the intersection of Kinsman Road and East 93rd Street. Cleveland police said a...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Shooting#Buckeye#Violent Crime
cleveland19.com

18-year-old Cleveland man dies after being shot in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Cleveland man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down a street in Slavic Village. Cleveland police said Samell Watt and two other people were walking down Anson Avenue near E. 49th Street around 2 p.m. when someone inside a white SUV drove by and fired shots at the group.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Daughter fatally shoots mother in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood; death may have been accidental, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman told police that she accidentally shot her mother Tuesday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Frances Black, 87, of Cleveland was shot by her 54-year-old daughter about 5:40 a.m. at a residence on East 151st Street, near Bartlett Avenue, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men on the run after robbing a bank on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for two who robbed a bank in the city’s Bellaire Puritas neighborhood Thursday morning. Authorities said the suspects walked into the U.S. Bank in the 14700 block of Puritas Avenue around 10 a.m. After demanding cash, they fled the scene. There...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Euclid detectives investigate after man shot, killed

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police detectives say a 46-year-old man was shot several times and killed over the weekend. According to police, several people called around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday about shots being fired near 19219 Euclid Avenue. When officers responded to the area, they found Eric Dewon Mitchell in the vestibule area of the […]
EUCLID, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: Missing 11-year-old girl located

CLEVELAND — UPDATE: The Cleveland Division of Police report that Na'Chelle Fawler has been located. PREVIOUS STORY: The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

6 indicted for torture, murder of 21-year-old in East Cleveland

**Related Video Above: Sister of woman who was tortured, murdered in East Cleveland speaks out** CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment charging six people with murdering a 21-year-old woman in East Cleveland last year, the county prosecutor’s office said Tuesday. The following people are now indicted after Alishah Pointer was […]
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy