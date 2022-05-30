Maple Heights police officer fatally shoots man, Cleveland police investigate

The Cleveland Division of Police Use of Force team is investigating an incident early Monday morning involving a Maple Heights police officer fatally shooting an alleged drive-by shooting suspect. The officer-involved shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. near East 93rd and Buckeye Road after Maple Heights police pursued the suspect believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting in the 15300-block of Fernway Drive in Maple Heights.

Cleveland police said Monday afternoon that detectives recovered a firearm at the officer-involved shooting scene. The man was wounded and later died at the hospital.

The medical examiner identified the man as 22-year-old Datwuan Catchings.

Earlier in the morning, Maple Heights police responded to a drive-by shooting on Fernway Drive. The victim's home was riddled with roughly two dozen bullet holes spanning the entire front entrance to the home. It is unclear if the drive-by shooting injured any of the occupants. News 5 has reached out to Maple Heights police for additional information.

One of the errant gunshots pierced through the front bedroom of a neighbor's home, narrowly missing a woman and child sleeping inside.

Multiple neighbors declined to appear on camera or have their names used because they feared retribution. Those neighbors told News 5 that the home was also the target of another recent drive-by shooting several months ago.

