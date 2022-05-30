A 40-acre brushfire near Indrio Road is 'fully contained' in St. Lucie County, fire district says

Update: This story was changed to reflect that eight fires burned in St. Lucie County over a two-day period. St. Lucie County Fire Rescue officials said the original number given was incorrect.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — County fire crews worked overnight to battle an approximately 40-acre brush fire near the 4700th block of Indrio Road, according to Daniel Mikels, battalion chief of the St. Lucie County Fire District .

At least four brushfire trucks responded to the area Sunday afternoon and worked until early Monday extinguishing the blaze, Mikels told TCPalm.

It was just one of eight brush fires in St. Lucie County over a two-day span as hot and dry conditions increased the threat of fires, according to Brenda Stokes, spokesperson for the St. Lucie County Fire District.

The fire was fully contained as of Monday afternoon, but the Okeechobee District of the Florida Forest Service was still working to put out several remaining "hot spots," or sporadic areas across the land that were slowly burning, Mikels said.

"There's no word at this time on how the fire was started," Mikels said. "Residents should be advised that there's still emergency crews operating in the area, but at this point, the fire is fully contained."

A separate wildfire burning at roughly 113 acres near the Okeechobee County line was 80% contained as of Sunday morning, according to a Forest Service social-media post. The service dubbed it the "Center Street Fire" for its proximity to Center Street and Berman Road.

"You may see residual smoke throughout the next few days," the service posted to Twitter. "Be cautious when driving in that area."

