ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

A 40-acre brushfire near Indrio Road is 'fully contained' in St. Lucie County, fire district says

By Max Chesnes, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUWPd_0fuyCY0A00

Update: This story was changed to reflect that eight fires burned in St. Lucie County over a two-day period. St. Lucie County Fire Rescue officials said the original number given was incorrect.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — County fire crews worked overnight to battle an approximately 40-acre brush fire near the 4700th block of Indrio Road, according to Daniel Mikels, battalion chief of the St. Lucie County Fire District .

At least four brushfire trucks responded to the area Sunday afternoon and worked until early Monday extinguishing the blaze, Mikels told TCPalm.

It was just one of eight brush fires in St. Lucie County over a two-day span as hot and dry conditions increased the threat of fires, according to Brenda Stokes, spokesperson for the St. Lucie County Fire District.

The fire was fully contained as of Monday afternoon, but the Okeechobee District of the Florida Forest Service was still working to put out several remaining "hot spots," or sporadic areas across the land that were slowly burning, Mikels said.

"There's no word at this time on how the fire was started," Mikels said. "Residents should be advised that there's still emergency crews operating in the area, but at this point, the fire is fully contained."

A separate wildfire burning at roughly 113 acres near the Okeechobee County line was 80% contained as of Sunday morning, according to a Forest Service social-media post. The service dubbed it the "Center Street Fire" for its proximity to Center Street and Berman Road.

"You may see residual smoke throughout the next few days," the service posted to Twitter. "Be cautious when driving in that area."

Max Chesnes is a TCPalm environment reporter focusing on issues facing the Indian River Lagoon , St. Lucie River and Lake Okeechobee. You can keep up with Max on Twitter @MaxChesnes , email him at max.chesnes@tcpalm.com and give him a call at 772-978-2224.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: A 40-acre brushfire near Indrio Road is 'fully contained' in St. Lucie County, fire district says

Comments / 1

Related
treasurecoast.com

FPL, St. Lucie and Martin Counties to Test Sirens June 2

SOUTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND – St. Lucie County Department of Public Safety, Martin County Emergency Management Agency and Florida Power & Light Company will conduct a quarterly test of the outdoor warning sirens for the St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant at noon on Thursday, June 2. The test will involve...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff urging county commission to pass tougher ordinance

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County Sheriff William Snyder wants to make it more difficult for sex offenders to live near schools. Currently, Martin County has an ordinance that says convicted sex offenders cannot live within 1000 feet of a school, park, or child care facility. But in St. Lucie County and Indian River County, sex offenders cannot live within 2500 feet of a school, park, or daycare center.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires#A Forest#County Line#Containment
sebastiandaily.com

Gradual development continues towards Florida

The current path from a weather disturbance that will soon become a tropical depression may interrupt weekend plans in Sebastian, Florida. The disturbance is from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, a storm that fizzled out Wednesday. Still, an area of low pressure carrying the hurricane’s remnants will merge where it could drift eastward and make its way across the state and into Sebastian.
SEBASTIAN, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant hit with 32 violations, including ‘dead fly inside blue curaçao’ bottle, food temperature issues

A dead rodent tangled under the kitchen stove, a dead fly inside a bottle of liqueur and live flies on open bags of breading mix and sugar were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New survey reveals a surprising number of Floridians would ignore hurricane evacuation warnings

ORLANDO, Fla. — As we head into the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, a new survey reveals that 1 in 4 Floridians would ignore hurricane evacuation warnings. The survey, conducted by AAA, also revealed that while a growing number of Floridians are more concerned about this year’s hurricane season, there is still a large number of residents who do not have an emergency plan.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Biggest hurricane impacts by area in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a hurricane approaches the shores of Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties the biggest impacts are: Storm surges, tornados, beach erosion and coastal flooding. Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water along the coast as a storm makes its way onshore. If a storm surge...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy