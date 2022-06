Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man admitted his guilt Tuesday in an attempted robbery at a westside restaurant. Kashbi Sanders is facing up to eight years in prison for trying to rob People's Choice Kitchen on Brooks Avenue on Dec. 23, 2019. Armed with a gun, he tried to grab the restaurant owner's purse. A restaurant employee helped fight off Sanders and took away the gun. The employee was cut during the fight.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO