Orangeburg County, SC

Orangeburg deputies announce third arrest in deadly shooting of 6-year-old boy

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A third person has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy.

Winston Hunter was shot and killed during what was described as a drive-by shooting late Friday night along McClain Street in Orangeburg.

Authorities previously arrested two other suspects in the case and announced during a Sunday press conference they were searching for a third individual who they identified as Michael Lloyd.

In an update Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said Lloyd, 20, was taken into custody around 2:00 a.m. in Ontario, New York. He will be extradited back to South Carolina.

“We had law enforcement across the country looking for these suspects, I said we would not stop until we found them,” said Sheriff Ravenell. “A child was retiring for the night after an evening with family and friends. And now he’s gone because of these cowards.”

Orangeburg County deputies searching for ‘vehicle of interest’ in shooting that killed child

Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, was also arrested in this case and will face a charge of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and four counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

A 17-year-old has also been charged in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

WJBF

WJBF

