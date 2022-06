Former seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe thought the Parisian crowd was disrespectful when they booed Novak Djokovic as the Serb was walking out on the court for his French Open meeting versus Rafael Nadal. Going into the match, it was pretty clear the crowd would be on Nadal's side but booing Djokovic right from the jump was maybe a little bit too much.

