(The Center Square) – Hundreds of thousands of Maine residents will be getting $850 relief checks beginning next week to help offset the costs of rising inflation. The Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services said it will be mailing out at least 5,000 relief checks beginning Friday, which are expected to arrive in mailboxes as early as next week. The department will then issue an estimated 200,000 checks per week after that, with the expectation that a majority of the 858,000 recipients will get them by July.

MAINE STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO