TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — The ban on smoking on Tybee Island beaches is now in effect. Tybee Island City Council approved the ban with a four to three vote in May. Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen said temporary signs are at every crossover with two electronic signs displayed as people enter the island. There is a fine of up to $300 for the violation.

TYBEE ISLAND, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO