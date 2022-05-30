ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Memorial Day first celebrated at Charleston’s Hampton Park

By Emilie Zuhowski
live5news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston was home to the first celebration of Memorial Day, which took place in Hampton Park in 1865. According to a historical marker in the park, Hampton Park was once home to the Washington Race Course and Jockey Club. In 1864, the site became an outdoor prison...

www.live5news.com

Comments / 1

Related
live5news.com

‘Project Cool Breeze’ returns to the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit is returning just in time to beat the summer heat. Project Cool Breeze, a program that provides AC units and fans to seniors in need, is now accepting applications. The organization is also asking for donations to keep the Lowcountry cool. You can...
CHARITIES
The Post and Courier

Hicks: The Sun(shine) has set on another protracted Charleston battle

Don’t expect any tearful bon voyage for Carnival when the Sunshine sails away for the last time. That ship has already sailed. Truth is, few people here will be sad to see the cruise line — or its Charleston-based ship — disappear over the horizon when its contract expires in late 2024. Not the merchants, not the tourism-industrial complex, and certainly not the residents.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Sen. McLeod to attend voter rally in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Senator Mia McLeod, Democratic candidate for governor, will be in the Lowcountry on Thursday. Sen. McLeod will be a featured speaker during a ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally at the International Longshoremen’s Association House of Labor. That event is open to the public and will take place Thursday at 5:30 […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Your Community History: The 'Battle' of Summerville

In March of 1865, the Civil War was all but over. The Confederacy had been defeated and Federal troops scoured towns and cities in the war-torn South snuffing out any remaining resistance as they prepared for occupation during Reconstruction. At the time, Summerville was overrun with previously enslaved people, refugees,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Charleston, SC
Society
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
Washington State
live5news.com

Lowcountry woman, 9-months pregnant, helps build her new home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pregnant mother wanted a new home so bad she was willing to help build it while nine months pregnant. The Habitat for Humanity of Charleston is partnering up with Hilton Grand Vacations to build a home for a mother named Sara and her four children, one born just last week. The home is being built in the North Charleston area.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Residents react to mass shooting in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After 10 people were shot and two Charleston County deputies and a Charleston police officer were injured at Memorial Day block party, residents from the Eastside community are responding to the violence. Eastside residents held a press conference Tuesday discussing the shooting and the police failures they say led up to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Remembering Colleton’s fallen soldiers

It was a solemn day on Monday, but an important one, as the Colleton County community came together to observe Memorial Day and to honor the nation’s fallen soldiers. The annual ceremony was held at the Walterboro Waterfall Plaza on Monday, May 31. During the ceremony, the Walterboro Fire Department displayed American flags along East Washington Street in Walterboro. At 9 a.m., veterans, Gold Star families, family members, and patriotic residents gathered to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Colleton County veteran Bob Tiegs, with members of the Adjutant American Legion Post 93, was the master of ceremony. He welcomed the large crowd. In his welcome, he was joined by Colleton County Veterans Council Chairman Johnny Holmes and Janet Smith, the Colleton County Veterans Affairs Officer. Prisoners of war and those missing in action were given a special moment of remembrance during the ceremony: next to the podium, sat an empty chair that held a POW-MIA flag. “We must continue to insist that the remains of our soldiers be sent back to us from overseas, along with records and accounts. We can never forget them,” said Tiegs. The ceremony continued as Reverend Thomas Jackson Jr., president of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., Hiram E. Mann Chapter, opened the ceremony with the invocation. Boy Scout Troop No. 686 led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. Dewey Varnadoe, Jr. led the National Anthem. “This is the time to embrace our American core of values. Those we honor today gave their lives in defense of those values. If you want to thank a soldier, be the kind of American worth fighting for,” said Walterboro Mayor Bill Young. Then, Colleton County Councilman Art Williams spoke about freedom. “On this day, which has been set aside to recognize the countless men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom by giving their lives, we remember and honor that sacrifice and the sacrifice of their family and friends,” he said. Lieutenant Colonel Jermaine Montez Walker was the guest speaker at Monday’s ceremony. Walker comes from a family of distinguished men who served in the military. His grandfather, father and brother are part of an honorable heritage and legacy that will not be forgotten. “There is a price that must be paid. The price of freedom is high. The freedoms and liberties that we enjoy come at the highest investment…that investment is America’s greatest asset… our sons and daughters. It takes a special individual to be willing to go to war, not knowing if and how he will return,” Walker said. “When we bleed, we bleed the same color…the cost of freedom. It costs broken bodies and sometimes broken minds. Why do we do it? Love. Love for this great nation, love for those that we leave at home, and our love for each other. Jesus said, ‘Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.’ And today we honor our Gold Star families who represent the best of who we are as Americans. We citizens owe you a debt of gratitude for the sacrifices of your loved ones. We must hold ourselves to the same standard of excellence as those that gave their lives.” Walker retired on February 1, 2021, from the United States Army as an engineer officer after nearly 21 years of meritorious service. After Lieutenant Colonel Walker spoke, the Colleton County Veterans Council laid a wreath in the plaza to remember those from Colleton County and across the nation who have fallen in battle. This was accompanied by a three-round volley, or a 21-gun salute. This was followed by the playing of ‘Taps’ by the Colleton County Honor Guard, the retrieval of colors by the Colleton County High School’s NJROTC, and the benediction by Reverend Jackson.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Black People#Missionary#Veteran#Parade#Confederate#Fordham#African Americans
live5news.com

Advocates, residents push back against North Charleston Joint Operations Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A petition has been created against the city of North Charleston’s plan to create a Joint Operations Center. The petition, titled, “North Charleston: No mass surveillance, no Joint Operations Center,” argues that the Joint Operations Center would harm the community. The petition, created by the Charleston Democratic Socialists of America, has over 200 signatures.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

How to verify if a charity is legitimate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Earlier this week, the North Charleston Police Department warned drivers to keep an eye out for, and avoid donating, to a group called “Save Kids.”. Many reported seeing members soliciting for donations at major intersections in North Charleston, Goose Creek and West Ashley. Some of...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
charlestonmag.com

Flashback: A moment in time at Mosquito Beach, a safe harbor for the African American community during racial segregation

Members of the Harborview Club pose in front of the pavilion at Mosquito Beach in this image taken on July 12, 1953. Once serving as the southern boundary of a James Island plantation owned by Solomon Legare, the land that would become Mosquito Beach was subdivided and sold in 1874 to Charles Seele. Several of these lots, many still owned by descendants of the original family, were sold to Black truck-farmers who prospered for generations growing crops and harvesting fresh seafood from local waters. In the 1950s and ’60s, Mosquito Beach, so named for a year-round insect infestation, became a popular social destination for the African American community to safely gather, swim, fish, and boat during racial segregation. The Harborview Pavilion & Club, built in 1953 and run by Andrew “Apple” Wilder Jr. and his wife, Laura, (pictured) was a hopping night spot for six years before being destroyed by Hurricane Gracie. Following the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, traffic to the area slowed as citizens found opportunities elsewhere, but preservation efforts, including grants from the National Park Service and local crowdfunding, are in place to keep the area’s history alive.
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Charleston, SC

When it comes to naming their favorite food, most Americans would say that they love a good steak. However, some of them will also add the fact that it's hard to find a place that knows how to prepare a good one, and that's what this article is all about - helping you find some of the best steakhouses in Charleston, South Carolina. According to what various customers have shared online, these three places are all great options for both casual meals and special occasions, so make sure you add them to your list, and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston mayor to hold news conference on shooting that injured several

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg plans to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon on a shooting that left multiple people injured late Monday night in downtown Charleston. Tecklenburg will hold that news conference at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Chapel. Charleston Police have not yet released...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Alex Murdaugh reaches $4.3M agreement with former housekeeper’s sons

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Disgraced Lowcountry lawyer Alex Murdaugh has reached an agreement in the lawsuit involving the sons of his former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield. According to court documents, Murdaugh has admitted to liability in the lawsuit filed by Satterfield’s sons, Tony Satterfield and Brian Harriott, and agreed to a judgement of $4,305,000.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy