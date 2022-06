CLEVELAND — A quiet night is in store for Northern Ohio. Temperatures will stay warm all night, between 65 and 72 degrees for lows. Skies should remain clear as well. A strong cold front will approach the area on Wednesday. Warm weather continues ahead of the front and temperatures should have no trouble reaching back into the middle and upper 80s by early afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of the cold front by early afternoon and then slide southeast thru the evening hours. A few of the storms could contain damaging winds and large hail.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO